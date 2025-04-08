Elon Musk's Brother Destroys Trump After Wealthy Sibling Loses $30Billion — As New Tariffs Rocks Stock Markets and Nation

Kimbal took to X on Monday, April 7, to give the president his thoughts as he raged: "Who would have thought that Trump was actually the most high tax American President in generations.

"Through his tariff strategy, Trump has implemented a structural, permanent tax on the American consumer."

The 52-year-old then added: “Even if he is successful in bringing jobs on shore through the tariff tax, prices will remain high and the tax on consumption will remain the form of higher prices because we are simply not as good at making things."