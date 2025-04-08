Elon Musk Brands Peter Navarro a 'Moron' After Trump's Trade Advisor Rips Tesla — As Billionaire's Supporters Turn On Him Following 'Disrespectful' Rant

Musk slammed on X: "Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false." However, some of his supporters were quick to turn on Musk for his harsh comments.

One person said: "Careful... you can disagree without insulting each other. He's respectful to you and it hurts the country ultimately if you are not respectful in return."

Another said: "Elon... why not call out ALL the lies coming from this administration, not just the lies about you?"

"Navarro has been with MAGA since the beginning and you only came onboard in the final months of the election when it was clear Trump would win," a user raged, and added: "One of you is a real patriot and one of you is a fraud trying to use MAGA for your own interests."