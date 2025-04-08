Elon Musk Brands Peter Navarro a 'Moron' After Trump's Trade Advisor Rips Tesla — As Billionaire's Supporters Turn On Him Following 'Disrespectful' Rant
Elon Musk has blasted Peter Navarro on social media after President Trump’s top trade adviser called out the billionaire's company, Tesla.
Navarro had claimed Tesla is not a “car manufacturer,” but a “car assembler,” which led the controversial businessman to completely lose it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Musk slammed on X: "Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false." However, some of his supporters were quick to turn on Musk for his harsh comments.
One person said: "Careful... you can disagree without insulting each other. He's respectful to you and it hurts the country ultimately if you are not respectful in return."
Another said: "Elon... why not call out ALL the lies coming from this administration, not just the lies about you?"
"Navarro has been with MAGA since the beginning and you only came onboard in the final months of the election when it was clear Trump would win," a user raged, and added: "One of you is a real patriot and one of you is a fraud trying to use MAGA for your own interests."
During his CNBC interview on Monday, April 8, Navarro went off on Musk: "We all understand in the White House, and the American people understand, that Elon's a car manufacturer, but he's not a car manufacturer. He's a car assembler, in many cases."
According to Navarro, at Musk's Tesla plant in Texas, a portion of the engines contain batteries that come from Japan and China and other electronics are imported from Taiwan.
"The difference is, in our thinking and Elon's on this, is that we want the tires made in Akron. We want the transmissions made in Indianapolis. We want the engines made in Flint and Saginaw. And we want the cars manufactured here," Navarro continued.
The 75-year-old went on to claim Musk acquiring car parts from foreign countries is "bad for our economics" and "bad for our national security."
After calling him a "moron," Musk then hopped on X again to hit Navarro once more as he bashed: "Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks."
The duo have exchanged blows ever since Musk, 53, praised Trump's new tariffs, suggesting he would like to see a "zero-tariff situation" between the U.S. and Europe.
EXCLUSIVE: Depths of Harry's Rift With King Charles Revealed — How Stroppy Prince Failed to Meet with Dad As He Jetted into UK For Yet Another Security Fight
Navarro was quick to respond at the time during an interview on Fox News: "It was interesting to hear Elon Musk at the beginning talk about a zero-tariff zone with Europe. He didn’t understand that. The thing that’s, I think, important about Elon to understand, he sells cars."
However, Navarro did reject the claim there's a feud between the two.
"We don’t mind him saying whatever he wants, but just the American people need to understand that we understand what that’s all about. It’s fine."
Tesla has been hit hard recently, as it wrapped up its worst quarter since 2022, with shares of the company dropping 36% in the first three months of the year.
“The economic tariff Armageddon unleashed by the Trump Administration is a double whammy for Tesla in our view,” analyst Dan Ives recently said.
The company's dealerships have also been hit with vandalism.