Meet the World-Famous Economist Whose Jaw Dropped When He Learned Trump Used His Research to Tank Global Stock Markets

On April 3, Neiman – a Biden-era Treasury official – watched along with America Trump ramble about tariffs and the amount the United States is supposedly charged.

"My first question, when the White House unveiled its tariff regime was: How on Earth did they calculate such huge rates?" Neiman wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times.

He continued: "The Office of the US Trade Representative released its methodology and cited an academic paper produced by four economists, including me, seemingly in support of their numbers.

"But they got it wrong. Very wrong."