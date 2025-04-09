Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stunning New Look Amid Heartbreaking Brain Cancer Battle — As 'RHOBH' Alum 'Prepares Kids for Life After She's Gone'
Teddi Mellencamp has revealed a stunning new look amid her heartbreaking cancer battle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum debuted her glamorous new hair on her Instagram account as she continues to share health updates.
Mellencamp, 43, shared the stunning look on her Instagram account, which has 1.1million followers.
The reality star posed in a strapless green outfit and put on a glowy display with a full face of makeup.
Mellencamp showed off a necklace decorated with the fossilized tooth of an extinct megalodon shark gifted to her by Bravo TV's Shep Rose.
She jokingly captioned the snap: "Does this Megalodon tooth make me look like I’m dating @relationshep or trying to get on Southern Charm?#giftsfromshep."
In a video, which was also included in her post, she recorded herself showing off her newest gift.
“I’m very pleased with you, Shep. I’m adding this to my rotation of things that I wear,” Mellencamp said in the video.
Mellencamp received so much love and support in the comments section from friends and fans.
One wrote, "Wow, Teddi you’re a stunner."
Another said, "I don't know, but you sure are BEAUTIFUL!"
A third commented: "Girl, let’s put you in a different age category and say you wanna join Southern Hospitality because you look like you are in your early 20s here."
A fourth added: "Primal energy, transformation, overcoming challenges and ancestral wisdom! It’s stunning and fits your vibe!"
Earlier this month, Mellencamp shared a devastating update amid her cancer battle.
The Bravo alum said doctors discovered four more tumors in her brain during an emergency MRI.
The reality star's cancer battle dates back to 2022, when she admitted she skipped her annual skin check-up because of her anxiety and had a large mole removed from her back.
When she returned for a checkup months later, she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma.
After receiving her heartbreaking diagnosis, Mellencamp underwent procedures to remove the cancerous moles, but then she started to have "severe and debilitating headaches."
While Mellencamp said doctors are hopeful "immunotherapy and radiation" will be effective, an insider revealed that she's been preparing her daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, five, and son Cruz, 10, for a possible future life without her.
A Radar source noted: "Teddi is a fighter – anyone who has watched Real Housewives can attest to that. But it just saps her fighting spirit to think she had beaten this, only to receive another horrible diagnosis.
"She had told her children that mommy's sick, but she is going to be okay, and now it's tearing her up to lay out the dark truth to them."
During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp, 43, said she's not only "fighting for my life" but "also for my family's life and all the people I love."
The Bravo star said she still considers herself "lucky" while saying her children have helped her remain positive throughout it all, including when she had to shave her head for treatment.
Mellencamp said: "Ugh, I'm so over it already. But Cruz made it a little better because he said, 'Mom, we can get all the same haircuts.'"