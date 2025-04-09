Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stunning New Look Amid Heartbreaking Brain Cancer Battle — As 'RHOBH' Alum 'Prepares Kids for Life After She's Gone'

Mellencamp, 43, shared the stunning look on her Instagram account, which has 1.1million followers.

The reality star posed in a strapless green outfit and put on a glowy display with a full face of makeup.

Mellencamp showed off a necklace decorated with the fossilized tooth of an extinct megalodon shark gifted to her by Bravo TV's Shep Rose.

She jokingly captioned the snap: "Does this Megalodon tooth make me look like I’m dating @relationshep or trying to get on Southern Charm?#giftsfromshep."