'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp's Loved Ones 'All Thought She Was 'Mental' Ahead of Devastating Cancer Diagnosis — Before Realizing She Was 'On Her Deathbed'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum candidly discussed fearing she was on her "deathbed" to co-host and fellow reality star Tamra Judge on their podcast, Two T's in a Pod.

Teddi Mellencamp open up on the rollercoaster of emotions – and pain – she endured before receiving her devastating cancer diagnosis, including her loved ones thinking she was "mental," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amid her ongoing health issues, Mellencamp, 43, returned to her podcast on March 13 to "tell her story in her words."

During their conversation about her recent diagnosis and subsequent brain surgery, Judge, 57, read a devastating text message she received from Mellencamp after she was hospitalized following intense migraines, which were later revealed to be caused by cancerous masses.

Judge said: "I don't know if it (was) just me or I was in the group text, but you said to me, 'You all thought I was mental, but actually, I'm on my deathbed.'

"And I remember texting you back and said, 'No, you're not, because if you're on yours, then I'm on mine, because I can't live without you.'"