'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp's Loved Ones 'All Thought She Was 'Mental' Ahead of Devastating Cancer Diagnosis — Before Realizing She Was 'On Her Deathbed'
Teddi Mellencamp open up on the rollercoaster of emotions – and pain – she endured before receiving her devastating cancer diagnosis, including her loved ones thinking she was "mental," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum candidly discussed fearing she was on her "deathbed" to co-host and fellow reality star Tamra Judge on their podcast, Two T's in a Pod.
Amid her ongoing health issues, Mellencamp, 43, returned to her podcast on March 13 to "tell her story in her words."
During their conversation about her recent diagnosis and subsequent brain surgery, Judge, 57, read a devastating text message she received from Mellencamp after she was hospitalized following intense migraines, which were later revealed to be caused by cancerous masses.
Judge said: "I don't know if it (was) just me or I was in the group text, but you said to me, 'You all thought I was mental, but actually, I'm on my deathbed.'
"And I remember texting you back and said, 'No, you're not, because if you're on yours, then I'm on mine, because I can't live without you.'"
Mellencamp went on to recall having "some of my darkest, saddest days" leading up to her diagnosis.
She said: "I was at a horse show. I remember going to my friend Nicole like, 'I have the worst migraine I've ever had in my entire life.'
"I remember not being able to remember how to say certain words. I started shaking really bad and I didn't know where I was."
The reality star turned wellness coach said she was in "such extreme pain" that she "could barely walk" and "couldn't see."
Mellencamp added: "I didn't wanna do anything. I honestly didn't know what to do because everything in my life is upside down."
She then encouraged her listeners and fans to listen to their bodies and take symptoms seriously, as she expressed regret for initially dismissing her headaches.
She said: "I wish the second that I felt those headaches, I wish the second that I started not feeling like myself I would have gone to the doctor and gotten checked."
Mellencamp recently revealed in a March 6 Instagram post that doctors found other masses in her lungs.
The mother-of-three explained: "Update from scans today: I have multiple tumors in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery. I also have 2 tumors in my lung."
Still, she remained optimistic as she explained "the doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat" the tumors.
The Bravo star added: "I am feeling positive that I will win this battle. That I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina's kids' names."
Since her diagnosis, Mellencamp and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, have put their divorce on hold to prioritize their family amid the star's cancer battle.
Sources said: "Teddi and Edwin have put their divorce on pause, and Teddi is moving back in with Arroyave. They realize the best thing for them to do is to get through this together."