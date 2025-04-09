Kellie Pickler Claims Her Email Was Hacked as Part of 'Cruel Harassment' — As She Stays Stuck Never-Ending Battle With Her In-Laws After Husband's Suicide
Kellie Pickler has claimed her email was hacked as part of "cruel harassment" as she remains in a never-ending battle with her in-laws following her husband's shocking suicide.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country superstar asked the courts for permission to bring additional claims against Kyle’s parents two years after his death at the age of 49.
Following his death, Pickler declined to serve as the administrator of Kyle’s estate, despite being his wife – which led to his parents, Reed and Sharon, taking over as trustees of their late son’s estate.
The American Idol alum and her late husband started dating in 2008 and then married a few years later in 2011.
As her nasty legal war with his parents continues, in her new motion, the American Idol alum said she wants to file an amended petition seeking recession and restitution against Reed and Sharon.
She is requesting the court rule she is the "sole beneficiary of" her late husband's estate and "all personal property, funds and assets" of his "at his death should be distributed in full" to her.
However, the singer claimed her former in-laws "may have already distributed items or assets to themselves (or others) or expended estate funds."
A few items on the list of Kyle's assets—which the singer is requesting the court intervenue over – includes his gun collection, gun safe, several expensive watches, a 1957 Gibson guitar, military challenge coins, his iPhone, work laptop, hard drives, a grand piano and more.
Pickler has claimed she "cooperated with the Jacobs and facilitated the delivery of truckloads of items" – however, his parents continue to make demands for even more items.
According to court docs, the country singer said: "Those agreements are binding upon the Estate, the Jacobs, individually and in their fiduciary capacities and their counsel."
Pickler's lawyer claimed despite her efforts to cooperate with her former in-laws, she alleged his parents "insisted in a course of conduct that has breached the parties’ agreements and which conduct has caused and threatens to cause further serious damage to [Kellie]" – which led to her private email being leaked.
The singer claimed due to her personal information being leaked, "she was the target of cruel harassment and compromise of her security."
Pickler said: "As a result of the Jacobs’ breaches, [Kellie] has been denied the benefit of her bargain of privacy, confidentiality and protection with respect to the parties’ agreement."
Months after Kyle's tragic death, Pickler shared a statement to thank fans for their support.
She told People magazine: "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.' I have chosen to heed his advice.
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way.
"It has truly touched my soul, and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."