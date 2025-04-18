MAGA Influencer Hits Back at Shock Claims Elon Musk Offered to 'Impregnate' Her — As Billionaire Is Ready to Create 'Army of Kids Before the Apocalypse'

MAGA influencer Tiffany Fong has responded to claims Elon Musk offered her a chance to become pregnant in his hopes of bringing even more kids into the world. The Tesla founder allegedly approached numerous women with the bizarre request, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Musk allegedly reached out to a right-wing influencer in hopes of impregnating her.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk is so focused on having more children he asked 31-year-old Fong to carry another one of his kids. However, Fong has now denied the report. She said in a statement: "For the record, I did not feed this story to WSJ (or any other outlet) and explicitly asked NOT to be included when I was contacted for comment. "If you’re waiting for me to comment publicly, it’s not going to happen. Thanks!"

Source: @tiffanyfong/threads Tiffany Fong denied the billionaire ever made the request.

Musk and Fong kicked off a connection after the businessman is believed to have liked and replied to her X posts in summer 2024, amid her coverage of cryptocurrency boss Sam Bankman-Fried’s downfall. After Fong also went all in for Donald Trump, Musk decided to follow her on the platform. Fong then revealed she had made over $20,000 on X in just two weeks due to the ad-sharing program. It is believed during this time Musk sent Fong a direct message asking her thoughts on having his baby, despite the two never meeting.

Source: @tiffanyfong/instagram Fong and Musk made a connection via X, where the Tesla founder is believed to have messaged her.

According to the report, Fong declined the offer and shared exchange with fellow right-wing influencer, Ashley St Clair – who on Valentine's Day claimed she welcomed Musk's son. Musk is said to have discovered Fong had told St. Clair about his message, which led Fong to see a huge drop in engagement and income, the report revealed. Meanwhile, St. Clair. told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, April 15, Musk offered her a one-time $15million payment, as well as $100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for staying quiet about their son together.

However, St. Clair was not interested in the deal, revealing she didn't want the baby "to feel like he's a secret." Despite apparently offering millions, security expenses are said to not have been included in the deal, nor was support if their son became sick. It also did not include a trust fund or life insurance if Musk died before the child was 21, she claimed. St. Clair would allegedly have to pay back the $15million she was paid upfront if she ever broke the terms of the agreement.

Source: @stclairashley/x Fellow right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair previously revealed she welcomed Musk's son.

After Musk did not publicly respond to St. Clair's news about their baby, she filed a petition for sole custody with the New York Supreme Court. Musk "financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally," according to St. Clair's legal team following he filing.