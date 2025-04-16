Elon Musk Offered Ashley St. Clair '$15Million and $100,000 a Month' to 'Buy Silence Over New Child' — As Father-of-14 Wants 'Legion-Level' Of Kids

The 26-year-old told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday the Tesla founder offered her a one-time $15million payment, as well as $100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for staying quiet about their son together.

However, St. Clair was not interested in the deal, revealing she didn't want the baby "to feel like he's a secret."

The internet personality — who revealed her son's name is Romulus St. Clair – claimed to the publication she was approached by the billionaire's “longtime fixer,” Jared Birchall, after she gave birth in September 2024.