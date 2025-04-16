Your tip
Elon Musk Offered Ashley St. Clair '$15Million and $100,000 a Month' to 'Buy Silence Over New Child' — As Father-of-14 Wants 'Legion-Level' Of Kids

Elon Musk flexed his financial muscles in order to keep his baby mama quiet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 16 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

April 16 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Elon Musk is said to have offered his new baby mama Ashley St. Clair millions of dollars in order to keep their son's paternity out of the public eye.

The MAGA influencer shook up Musk's world on Valentine's Day of this year, when she claimed on X that she and Musk share a son, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 26-year-old told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday the Tesla founder offered her a one-time $15million payment, as well as $100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for staying quiet about their son together.

However, St. Clair was not interested in the deal, revealing she didn't want the baby "to feel like he's a secret."

The internet personality — who revealed her son's name is Romulus St. Clair – claimed to the publication she was approached by the billionaire's “longtime fixer,” Jared Birchall, after she gave birth in September 2024.

According to St. Clair, Birchall urged her not to reveal her relationship with Musk, promising financial support for her silence. The agreement would also reportedly prohibit St. Clair from speaking publicly about the controversial businessman.

However, it would not prevent Musk from bashing St. Clair in public.

Despite apparently offering millions, security expenses are said to not have been included in the deal, nor was support if their son became sick. It also did not include a trust fund or life insurance if Musk died before the child was 21, she claimed.

St. Clair would allegedly have to pay back the $15million she was paid upfront if she ever broke the terms of the agreement.

Earlier this year, St. Clair dropped the news she gave birth to Musk's 14th child.

After Musk did not publicly respond, St. Clair filed a petition for sole custody with the New York Supreme Court. However, Musk hit back hard, according to her team.

"Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally," her legal team said in a statement. "He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity."

They added: "At the same time, he filed an emergency application to gag Ashley and prevent her from communicating about his actions. The judge denied the emergency nature of the application, even though it is still pending."

Meanwhile, according to the publication, Musk — who has 14 kids with four women – views his children as a "legion," which refers to a military unit used by the Roman army which featured thousands of soldiers.

He allegedly texted his fourth baby mama St. Clair: "To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates."

Musk is also being accused of only buying the X platform – previously known as Twitter – in order to find more women to have his babies.

In response to the wild allegations, the 53-year-old simply called out the Wall Street Journal and put his support behind TMZ instead.

