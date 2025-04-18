Gabby Petito's Mom Doesn't Believe Brian Laundrie Committed Suicide — And Reveals Chilling New Details About His Parents 'Completely Renovating' His Bedroom After Her Murder

While discussing the "weirdness" she felt about Laundrie's parents, Schmidt revealed she recently found out new information about the parent's actions in the early days of the investigation.

Schmidt said a person who visited the Laundrie's home revealed his parents had "gutted" his room as police were searching for the missing couple.

She explained: "When Brian was missing – and I would say he was hiding, he wasn't missing but he was actually dead – but his room was completely gutted and renovated, none of his things were there anymore. It was gone.

"So that very same week Gabby was missing and cops were going to their house to try to get I guess a scent from their dogs for to look for Brian, all his things were gone. The room was completely empty. Just gone."

She further noted the person said there's "something wrong with (Roberta)" and she was "clearly not mentally well."