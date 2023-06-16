Brian Laundrie's Parents Shut Down in Attempt to Dismiss Petito Family's Lawsuit, Judge Moves Trial Date

The parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie are one step closer to trial after a Florida judge denied all the motions to dismiss the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Petito and Laundrie made headlines in 2021 after Gabby went missing on a cross-country road trip with her then fiancé and was found dead. Brian later killed himself and confessed to murdering Petito in what he called a mercy killing.