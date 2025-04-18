Teddi Mellencamp Says Son Checks If She’s Breathing Amid 'Scary' Cancer Fight

In early 2025, the Bravo alum revealed her melanoma had spread to her brain and lungs, and she was starting to undergo treatment.

Amid this heartbreaking time, Mellencamp revealed she's staying positive from all of the messages she's received from people regarding their own health.

She said: “I would say a big thing has been all of the people messaging me saying, ‘I went and got checked because of you,’ or 'My doctor only had me get this checked, and then I said, no, you should also do this.'

"What we have to remember is my cancer was skin cancer. The last time we spoke here was, like, I had skin cancer, melanoma, on my back. This metastasized, which is still a form of melanoma, but into my brain, into my lungs. I have, you know, before I had them removed, I had four plum-sized melanomas in my brain, and I hadn't gotten a CAT scan. But I had gone and gotten my skin checked every three months."