Teddi Mellencamp Says Son Checks If She’s Breathing Amid 'Scary' Cancer Fight
Teddi Mellencamp has shared a heartbreaking story about her children amid her "scary" cancer battle.
The RHOBH star recently revealed doctors discovered four more tumors in her brain during an emergency MRI – but is going to fight for her life, RadarOnline.com can report.
Mellencamp, 43, recently sat with Extra's Billy Bush to discuss the brave fight for her life following a devastating update amid her cancer battle.
In the new interview, the star said: "Today is a good day. I think what I’ve learned through all of this is some days, I’m gonna feel great… Some days, I’m not… Everybody’s journey’s different."
In early 2025, the Bravo alum revealed her melanoma had spread to her brain and lungs, and she was starting to undergo treatment.
Amid this heartbreaking time, Mellencamp revealed she's staying positive from all of the messages she's received from people regarding their own health.
She said: “I would say a big thing has been all of the people messaging me saying, ‘I went and got checked because of you,’ or 'My doctor only had me get this checked, and then I said, no, you should also do this.'
"What we have to remember is my cancer was skin cancer. The last time we spoke here was, like, I had skin cancer, melanoma, on my back. This metastasized, which is still a form of melanoma, but into my brain, into my lungs. I have, you know, before I had them removed, I had four plum-sized melanomas in my brain, and I hadn't gotten a CAT scan. But I had gone and gotten my skin checked every three months."
The reality star revealed she is undergoing a CAT scan soon to learn if the recent tumors found have been shrinking and will get her "third round of immunotherapy."
The star confessed: "I always thought radiation was the one that was going to kick my butt, but it’s been immunotherapy."
Despite receiving bad news within the last few weeks and preparing her kids for a life without their mother – she feels it in her heart she's "going to beat it."
She's the mother of three young children – Slate, 12, and Dove, 5, and son Cruz, 10 – and thinking about the "idea of not" beating cancer for her family makes her sad.
Mellencamp said: "My kids are young, and I still have a lot more trouble to cause. I have so much, you know, I’m nowhere near ready, and I feel like I’m gonna fight as hard as I possibly can. But um, no, it's scary."
Mellencamp was going through a divorce with her husband, Edwin Arroyave, before her diagnosis, and now the two are putting their differences aside and focusing on their children.
The Bravo star revealed her daughters are "doing okay" amid her battle and ask questions, but her son "is a little bit confused because he’s not asking questions."
She explained: "The other day I was having a sip of, taking a sip of something, and he goes, ‘Can I have a sip?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure,’ and he goes, ‘Never mind, actually you’re contagious,’ and I'm like, ‘I’m actually not contagious, bud.' And, like, he’ll come in in the middle of the night and, like, check that I’m breathing."