Teddi Mellencamp Cancer Battle Latest — 'Real Housewife' Kyle Richards Issues Heart-Wrenching Update on Reality Star's Grave Condition

Richards also highlighted it was "very sweet" that newcomer Bozoma Saint John said "she was praying for Teddi," adding: "She offered to bring food to the hospital, send food for her family."

In addition to Saint John and Jayne, Richards revealed Sutton Stracke "put her in your prayer group in Augusta."

When Cohen asked if anyone else had been in contact with Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley confessed: "No. You know, I was, I think I messaged, did something on Instagram, but when she's not in the thick of it, you know, I feel like it's a better time to check on her."

Cohen added: "Well, our thoughts will continue to go out to Teddi, and we wish her all the best."