Teddi Mellencamp Cancer Battle Latest — 'Real Housewife' Kyle Richards Issues Heart-Wrenching Update on Reality Star's Grave Condition
Kyle Richards has issued an emotional update on close friend and former co-star Teddi Mellencamp's health condition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mellencamp, 43, was brought up during the final episode of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.
The 43-year-old was first diagnosed with stage II melanoma in October 2020. She underwent multiple surgeries to remove the skin cancer over the next few days.
In February, after suffering excruciating headaches, Mellencamp was hospitalized. Testing revealed multiple brain tumors that had metastasized from her melanoma.
Since then, doctors have discovered four more cancerous tumors.
Halfway through the final reunion episode, host Andy Cohen said he "wanted to take a moment to acknowledge" Mellencamp's ongoing cancer battle.
Cohen noted they were "concerned for her well-being," but they were "inspired by the outpouring of support she's received."
Richards, 56, then gave an update on her close friend.
She said Mellencamp "has a long road ahead of her."
Richards added: "She's a very strong, tough, girl. I mean, she has a tremendous amount of love and support around her. She's so loved."
The reality star also noted co-star Erika Jayne had also reached out to Mellencamp recently.
Janye added: "She had a smile and she was like, 'Hi.' It was nice to see her and you know."
Richards also highlighted it was "very sweet" that newcomer Bozoma Saint John said "she was praying for Teddi," adding: "She offered to bring food to the hospital, send food for her family."
In addition to Saint John and Jayne, Richards revealed Sutton Stracke "put her in your prayer group in Augusta."
When Cohen asked if anyone else had been in contact with Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley confessed: "No. You know, I was, I think I messaged, did something on Instagram, but when she's not in the thick of it, you know, I feel like it's a better time to check on her."
Cohen added: "Well, our thoughts will continue to go out to Teddi, and we wish her all the best."
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Private Life Revealed: Read The Late Actor's Heartbreaking Love Notes to Wife Betsy and How They Spent His Final Years at Home Before Their Tragic Deaths
As RadarOnline.com reported, Mellencamp has candidly discussed her health and how she's preparing her kids for life after she's gone.
During an interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp said she was not only "fighting for my life" but "also for my family's life and all the people I love."
While filming Real Housewives, Mellencamp's children would comfort her children when she would have to leave by reminding them, "Moms always come back," but she has since stopped using the phrase after being hospitalized.
She explained: "They all know that I'm fighting the hardest I possibly can, but I haven't said (it) because I don't want to lie to them. And I don't know."