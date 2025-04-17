Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp Cancer Battle Latest — 'Real Housewife' Kyle Richards Issues Heart-Wrenching Update on Reality Star's Grave Condition

Split photo of Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA;@teddimellencamp/instagram

Kyle Richards opened up on how Teddi Mellencamp is doing amid her cancer battle.

Profile Image

April 17 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kyle Richards has issued an emotional update on close friend and former co-star Teddi Mellencamp's health condition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mellencamp, 43, was brought up during the final episode of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp kyle richards cancer update real housewives beverly hills reunion
Source: MEGA

Richards said her friend has a 'very long road ahead of her.'

Article continues below advertisement

The 43-year-old was first diagnosed with stage II melanoma in October 2020. She underwent multiple surgeries to remove the skin cancer over the next few days.

In February, after suffering excruciating headaches, Mellencamp was hospitalized. Testing revealed multiple brain tumors that had metastasized from her melanoma.

Since then, doctors have discovered four more cancerous tumors.

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp tumor hair
Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram

Mellencamp was first diagnosed with stage II melanoma in October 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Halfway through the final reunion episode, host Andy Cohen said he "wanted to take a moment to acknowledge" Mellencamp's ongoing cancer battle.

Cohen noted they were "concerned for her well-being," but they were "inspired by the outpouring of support she's received."

Richards, 56, then gave an update on her close friend.

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp kyle richards cancer update real housewives beverly hills reunion
Source: MEGA

Doctors discovered recently discovered four more tumors during an emergency MRI.

Article continues below advertisement

She said Mellencamp "has a long road ahead of her."

Richards added: "She's a very strong, tough, girl. I mean, she has a tremendous amount of love and support around her. She's so loved."

The reality star also noted co-star Erika Jayne had also reached out to Mellencamp recently.

Janye added: "She had a smile and she was like, 'Hi.' It was nice to see her and you know."

Article continues below advertisement

Richards also highlighted it was "very sweet" that newcomer Bozoma Saint John said "she was praying for Teddi," adding: "She offered to bring food to the hospital, send food for her family."

In addition to Saint John and Jayne, Richards revealed Sutton Stracke "put her in your prayer group in Augusta."

When Cohen asked if anyone else had been in contact with Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley confessed: "No. You know, I was, I think I messaged, did something on Instagram, but when she's not in the thick of it, you know, I feel like it's a better time to check on her."

Cohen added: "Well, our thoughts will continue to go out to Teddi, and we wish her all the best."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, love note

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Private Life Revealed: Read The Late Actor's Heartbreaking Love Notes to Wife Betsy and How They Spent His Final Years at Home Before Their Tragic Deaths

Photo of Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Explains to Jenna Ortega How to Survive Hollywood After 'Leon' Actress Opens Up About 'Lolita Phase' and Being Sexualized In Movies Aged 12

Article continues below advertisement
teddi mellencamp affair
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp recently confessed she's 'fighting for her life' and also for her 'family's life and all the people I love.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Mellencamp has candidly discussed her health and how she's preparing her kids for life after she's gone.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp said she was not only "fighting for my life" but "also for my family's life and all the people I love."

While filming Real Housewives, Mellencamp's children would comfort her children when she would have to leave by reminding them, "Moms always come back," but she has since stopped using the phrase after being hospitalized.

She explained: "They all know that I'm fighting the hardest I possibly can, but I haven't said (it) because I don't want to lie to them. And I don't know."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.