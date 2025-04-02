Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Doctors Found Four More Brain Tumors Amid Terrifying Cancer Battle As Bravo Star 'Prepares Kids for Life After She's Gone'
Former Bravo star Teddi Mellencamp has received a grim update amid her brain cancer battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said doctors have discovered four more tumors in her brain during an emergency MRI – and she's now preparing her children for life after she's gone.
During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp, 43, declared she's not only "fighting for my life," but "also for my family's life and all the people I love."
The reality star's cancer battle dates back to 2022, when she confessed she skipped her annual skin check-up due to anxiety and had a large mole removed from her back. Months later, when she returned for a check-up in October, she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma.
Since receiving her diagnosis, Mellencamp underwent surgeries and treatments to remove the cancerous moles. Then, she began experiencing "severe and debilitating headaches."
In February, doctors discovered multiple tumors in Mellencamp's brain, which she said was a "direct result" of her melanoma metastasizing.
While doctors were able to successfully remove four tumors during a craniotomy with a tumor resection, post-surgery scans revealed five additional tumors, including three in her brain which could not be removed and two in her lungs.
As Mellencamp remained optimistic during her radiation and immunotherapy treatments, an emergency MRI on March 26 delivered another devastating blow. Four additional tumors were discovered in the mother-of-three's brain.
While filming RHOBH, Mellencamp would often comfort her children by reminding them, "Moms always come back," whenever they would be upset about her having to leave them for work or a night out.
Now, she confessed she hasn't "said that line to them since I've been back" from the hospital.
She added: "They all know that I'm fighting the hardest I possibly can, but I haven't said (it) because I don't want to lie to them. And I don't know."
Despite her latest health update, Mellencamp said she still considers herself "lucky" while noting her children have helped her remain positive through her treatments and changes, including her new pixie haircut.
She said: "Ugh, I'm so over it already. But Cruz made it a little better because he said, 'Mom, we can get all the same haircuts.'"
Mellencamp noted she's "listening to (her) body" and "staying active," even on days when she's exhausted from treatment.
Inside Val Kilmer's Explosive Love-Life — From Flings With Angelina Jolie and Cindy Crawford to How Break-Ups With Cher and Daryl Hannah Left Him Weeping and Haunted for Life
She added: "When I do too much laying (around), I get pretty sad.
"On the days I'm feeling low, I can get really emotional, and if I'm open with the people in my life, then I have an easier time resting. When I try to pretend I'm OK and resting, it's hard for me."
Before she received her brain cancer diagnosis, Mellencamp was in the middle of a divorce from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, whom she shares daughters Slate, 12, Dove, 5, and son Cruz, 10, with.
Since her diagnosis, Arroyave, 47, has put their divorce on hold and has moved back in with Mellencamp.
The Two T's in a Pod co-host said: "I'm really lucky that Edwin, who I was in the middle of a divorce from, we put everything on hold.
"(It) wasn't really the time to be fighting over emails. He's been extremely kind and helping with the kids. That's made things a lot easier.
"I'm in the primary, and he's in one of the guest rooms. It's fun. It's all the things that I loved about our marriage but without all the problems."