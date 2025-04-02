Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Doctors Found Four More Brain Tumors Amid Terrifying Cancer Battle As Bravo Star 'Prepares Kids for Life After She's Gone'

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp, 43, declared she's not only "fighting for my life," but "also for my family's life and all the people I love."

The reality star's cancer battle dates back to 2022, when she confessed she skipped her annual skin check-up due to anxiety and had a large mole removed from her back. Months later, when she returned for a check-up in October, she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma.

Since receiving her diagnosis, Mellencamp underwent surgeries and treatments to remove the cancerous moles. Then, she began experiencing "severe and debilitating headaches."