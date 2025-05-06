LeBron James Mercilessly Trolled Over 'Embarrassing' Reason He Skipped the Met Gala — As NBA Legend Cries 'Hate to Miss Historical Event!'
LeBron James has still not attended his first ever Met Gala, as just hours before the fashion event kicked off, the NBA player revealed not to expect an appearance from him.
The 40-year-old explained his absence was all due to an injury – and critics were not about his reason at all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, May 5, James took to X and wrote: "Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight.
"As so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!"
After Miami Heat forward Kevin Love asked "who's the injury replacement?" James said his wife, Savannah, would attend the Met Gala, as the athlete labeled her a "beautiful powerful Queen" and said she would be "holding the castle down as she always has done!"
Despite his injury woes, users on X weren't having it as one person joked: "He had to let the world know why he lost 4-1 and keep up with the narrative that he’s injured," referring to James and the Los Angeles Lakers playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Another suggested: "The PR team decided you can cook up a good injury excuse narrative and address you missing a Met Gala at the same time, huh?"
"Michael Jordan wouldn’t miss it, just confirms he’s the goat once again," a user said, and noted the icon's performance during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz despite having the flu.
A person raged: "What knee injury? We all know that’s just an excuse for losing to the Wolves."
On April 30, James is said to have "suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his left knee," as after his playoff exit he hinted at retirement, saying he would have to discuss it with his family and "support group."
If James were to call it a career, he will end up as the all-time leading scorer in the NBA – Jordan is in the top five.
James – who was an honorary chair – wasn't the only notable name to miss the Met Gala in New York City, as others stars including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift, decided not to partake in the festivities.
And it may have been the right decision as fans blasted the "underwhelming" event and even compared it to a "funeral."
The fashion show's theme for this year was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which didn't help uplift it any way as many of the outfits were a darker shade and created a morbid vibe throughout the night.
Despite A-listers bailing on the event, former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were able to attend – after it was expected their expected security entourage would cause storm.
"Kamala’s full detail includes more than 25 agents – there’s absolutely no way they’re all getting inside," a Met Ball source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter before the show.
They added: "(Organizers) don’t want entourages, they want elegance. Having a swarm of agents inside the exhibit space ruins the fantasy."