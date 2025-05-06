LeBron James Mercilessly Trolled Over 'Embarrassing' Reason He Skipped the Met Gala — As NBA Legend Cries 'Hate to Miss Historical Event!'

On Monday, May 5, James took to X and wrote: "Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight.

"As so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!"

After Miami Heat forward Kevin Love asked "who's the injury replacement?" James said his wife, Savannah, would attend the Met Gala, as the athlete labeled her a "beautiful powerful Queen" and said she would be "holding the castle down as she always has done!"