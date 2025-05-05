Kamala Harris' Massive Security Detail Causing Issues For The 2025 Met Gala — Failed Presidential Candidate's Team May 'Ruin' Fashion Event's 'Fantasy'
There are growing concerns Kamala Harris and her massive security entourage are set to make a major mess of the Met Gala.
The former vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have already been hitting hot spots in New York, forcing establishments to make extreme accommodations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors that Harris is set to attend fashion's biggest night have caused logistical nightmares for Anna Wintour and her crew.
The former presidential candidate is traveling with a detail of at least two dozen Secret Service agents – way more than the number celebs typically bring to the event.
But even the vice president has to make some sacrifices.
"Kamala’s full detail includes more than 25 agents – there’s absolutely no way they’re all getting inside," a Met Ball source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.
"There’s been serious back-and-forth between organizers and her team about scaling it down. No one gets a free pass, not even the vice president."
Harris has been granted a special exemption to bring her guards inside the gala itself, a permission denied for stars like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian or Taylor Swift. Their staffers need to wait outside.
The insider explained: "(Organizers) don’t want entourages, they want elegance. Having a swarm of agents inside the exhibit space ruins the fantasy."
Little is yet known about her actual plans, including, most importantly, what Harris is planning to wear to the gala. However, just her looming presence – and security footprint – is already a hot topic.
"It’s one thing to allow Secret Service," another source told Shuter. "But if she tries to bring the full detail into the cocktail hour? Forget it."
Rumors that the former second couple are getting ready to meet the Met were only fueled by their big date night Sunday at swanky Manhattan hotspot The Polo Bar.
The venue is extremely popular with celebrities and known as one of the toughest reservations to get in New York. Seats at the Ralph Lauren-owned bar are released roughly a month in advance, and the dress code is strict.
It's not known when exactly Harris made her reservation, but she rolled up to the club flanked by several Secret Service agents who stood by as they dined for about two hours. Many more agents were waiting outside to secure the entrance.
Fellow diners and witnesses dished there were at least 25 Secret Service bodyguards plus NYPD officers, and a motorcade of four bulletproof cars and three additional SUVs – all for Harris.
Gala organizers had already beefed up security around the event, but not for just Harris. RadarOnline.com reported the heightened security at the Metropolitan Museum of Art comes amid growing concerns that Kanye West could attempt to crash the event – despite not being invited.
A Met Gala insider revealed: "Anna is not messing around. There's a full protocol in place if Kanye is spotted anywhere near the carpet."
The alarm bells started ringing after the rapper-turned-provocateur posted a disturbing sketch online of a KKK-inspired ensemble he claimed he'd wear to the event.
The offensive design featured a pointed hood and bare chest – triggering widespread backlash and major concern among Met Gala organizers.
A high-level fashion security expert said: "It's not just about the outfit – it's about the chaos he brings. After what happened at the Grammys, no one's taking chances."