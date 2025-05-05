Kamala Harris' Massive Security Detail Causing Issues For The 2025 Met Gala — Failed Presidential Candidate's Team May 'Ruin' Fashion Event's 'Fantasy'

Rumors that Harris is set to attend fashion's biggest night have caused logistical nightmares for Anna Wintour and her crew.

The former presidential candidate is traveling with a detail of at least two dozen Secret Service agents – way more than the number celebs typically bring to the event.

But even the vice president has to make some sacrifices.

"Kamala’s full detail includes more than 25 agents – there’s absolutely no way they’re all getting inside," a Met Ball source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

"There’s been serious back-and-forth between organizers and her team about scaling it down. No one gets a free pass, not even the vice president."