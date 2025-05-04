Your tip
Met Gala 2025 on High Alert: Vogue Editor Anna Wintour 'Ramps Up Security' Over Kanye West Crash Fears

Anna Wintour is increasing the Met Gala's security because of Kanye West.

May 4 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

The 2025 Met Gala is bracing for potential drama – and it has nothing to do with couture.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Anna Wintour has ordered heightened security at the Metropolitan Museum of Art amid growing concerns that Kanye West could attempt to crash fashion’s biggest night – despite not receiving an invitation.

Anna Wintour wants on drama on the Met Gala's carpet.

A Met Gala insider revealed: "Anna is not messing around. There's a full protocol in place if Kanye is spotted anywhere near the carpet."

The alarm bells started ringing after the rapper-turned-provocateur posted a disturbing sketch online of a KKK-inspired ensemble he claimed he'd wear to the event.

The offensive design featured a pointed hood and bare chest – triggering widespread backlash and major concern among Met Gala organizers.

A high-level fashion security expert said: "It's not just about the outfit – it's about the chaos he brings. After what happened at the Grammys, no one's taking chances."

Kanye West previously dressed in an all-black KKK outfit.

Adding to the tension is the confirmed attendance of West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who insiders said is desperate to avoid an unwanted confrontation.

A source close to the Skims mogul said: "Kim is focused on her look and her brand.

"The last thing she wants is Kanye pulling a stunt and hijacking the night."

While Ye's presence remains unconfirmed, Wintour isn't leaving anything to chance, our sources revealed.

One insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter: "If he shows up, there's a plan. Anna has made it clear – no drama on her carpet."

Anna Wintour is the co-chair of the Met Gala.

The Met Gala takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art each year. Guests from out of town (and even some based in the city) typically stay at hotels nearby, congregating at a few celebrity-favorite spots.

The event usually hosts about 450 attendees, welcoming stars, young creatives, and paragons from the worlds of fashion, the arts, sports, and politics. Here, revisit some of the best looks from long-time attendees Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna and even more of the most memorable Met Gala fashions of all time.

Kanye West has done several red carpet stunts at various recent public events.

This year's Met Gala – co-chaired by Wintour, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams – will be held Monday, May 5. The theme: "Superfine – Tailoring Black Style."

Singer and actor Teyana Taylor, actor and producer La La Anthony, and comedic actor Ego Nwodim will host this year's livestream, which will be broadcast across all of Vogue's digital platforms, as well as on YouTube. The Met Gala livestream will start at 6 p.m. EST.

