Met Gala 2025 on High Alert: Vogue Editor Anna Wintour 'Ramps Up Security' Over Kanye West Crash Fears

A Met Gala insider revealed: "Anna is not messing around. There's a full protocol in place if Kanye is spotted anywhere near the carpet."

The alarm bells started ringing after the rapper-turned-provocateur posted a disturbing sketch online of a KKK-inspired ensemble he claimed he'd wear to the event.

The offensive design featured a pointed hood and bare chest – triggering widespread backlash and major concern among Met Gala organizers.

A high-level fashion security expert said: "It's not just about the outfit – it's about the chaos he brings. After what happened at the Grammys, no one's taking chances."