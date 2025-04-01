EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Confirms He Is Fleeing To Japan To 'Rebuild Life' — After Insane KKK Outfit Interview
Kanye West has fled to Japan amid the ongoing uproar over his recent words and actions – including his choice to don a full KKK outfit for another rambling interview.
The controversial rapper has been slammed by former friends and organizations for his disturbing rants, RadarOnline.com has confirmed, and is desperate to rebuild his life overseas.
Just moments after West decided to conduct an interview in a custom-made black Ku Klux Klansmen robe and hood, accessorized with a Nazi swastika necklace, he was off to Japan. However, he is already being called out back at home for his eye-popping attire.
In exclusive comments to RadarOnline.com, the Anti-Defamation League lashed out at the musician. A spokesperson told Radar: "There is simply no excuse — none whatsoever — for a celebrity to put on a KKK robe and swastika chain for shock value. It’s beyond offensive.
"We’ve already seen antisemitic incidents resulting from Kanye’s past rants. At a time when antisemitic incidents are already at historic levels, these actions speak volumes.
"He needs to stop this, now."
Elsewhere in the interview, the 47-year-old took aim at ex Kim Kardashian and her entire family, doubled down on his beef with Jay-Z and declared himself "God on Earth."
After that, West headed east to the land of the rising sun. While wrapping up his interview, he invited podcast host DJ Akademiks to join him on his journey, and revealed it had become necessary for his own safety.
West confessed: "I'm leaving cuz I got, like, all these like death threats. I just thought, like, not that I'm particularly afraid of the threats, or afraid to die, it's just..."
He spent the next few seconds stammering through his words, without actually saying anything or finishing his thought.
West has been a frequent visitor to Japan, and spent an extended period of time touring the country last year with wife Bianca Censori. However, it seems even the Asian country has tired of his act, especially after forcing Censori to attend the most recent Grammy Awards practically naked.
The outrageous stunt has torpedoed a $20million deal he had in place for two upcoming concerts at the Tokyo Dome.
An entertainment industry insider told Radar: "The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this.
"It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows."
They added: "He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people toward these activities."
It's not clear if Censori accompanied her husband on his overseas trip, but amid ongoing rumors of their marital troubles, her absence for the podcast interview was noticeable.
West is now trying to soothe relationships with both Censori and his favorite vacation home, as our source explained: "Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here.
"What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable.
"He has completely culturally misjudged Japan. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan."