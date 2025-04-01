EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Confirms He Is Fleeing To Japan To 'Rebuild Life' — After Insane KKK Outfit Interview

Just moments after West decided to conduct an interview in a custom-made black Ku Klux Klansmen robe and hood, accessorized with a Nazi swastika necklace, he was off to Japan. However, he is already being called out back at home for his eye-popping attire.

In exclusive comments to RadarOnline.com, the Anti-Defamation League lashed out at the musician. A spokesperson told Radar: "There is simply no excuse — none whatsoever — for a celebrity to put on a KKK robe and swastika chain for shock value. It’s beyond offensive.

"We’ve already seen antisemitic incidents resulting from Kanye’s past rants. At a time when antisemitic incidents are already at historic levels, these actions speak volumes.

"He needs to stop this, now."