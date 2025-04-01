Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: From KKK to XXX — How Kanye West is Aiming to Make Himself a Billionaire in Asian Hideaway By Launching Range of 'Crazed and Extreme' Sex Toys — Including 'Gadgets' Modelled on Himself and Wife Bianca

kanye west sex toys wife bianca
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has seen $1billion wiped from his bank balance amid his 'Nazi' outbursts.

April 1 2025, Published 8:57 a.m. ET

Racist rapper Kanye West is hoping to restore his fortunes with a range of best-selling sex toys.

The Hitler-loving music guru is even modeling the bedroom aids on himself and wife Bianca Censori and hopes the new line will propel him back into the billionaire bracket, sources have told RadarOnline.com.

bianca censori no longer willing kanye west plaything before she ended marriage
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is planning a sex toy range – including items modeled on him and his wife Bianca Censori.

West's anti-Semitic outbursts – which he also spat during his newly-released interview in which he dressed in a black KKK robe – and the decision by Adidas to end its deal with West's Yeezy brand – have led to the slashing of his net worth by around $1billion, according to business bible Forbes.

The singer and entrepreneur has now lodged papers with trademark officials in the US to ringfence the name Villadroam for the production of bedroom gadgets after was ejected from the billionaires' club.

And sources tell us he's hoping the X-rated toys' release will lead to him raking in cash once more.

Papers sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office say his patent application covers: "Sexual activity apparatus, devices and articles."

The application has yet to be passed by the body.

kanye west sex toys wife bianca
Source: MEGA

West fled to Asia after backlash against his latest racist rants.

West is working on the project from his bolthole in Asia.

A source told us; "It is going to be a pretty extreme range of toys and gadgets and he's using himself and Bianca as the inspiration and models for the lines.

"He is desperate to get his finances back on track and is trying ever more desperate measures to try and boost his cash pile."

RadarOnline.com revealed this week how the rapper is secretly hiding in Tokyo as his marriage to Censori is crumbling amid his racist rants.

He's also hoping to market a brand of whiskey.

His Ox Paha Inc HQ firm has also applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to be allowed sole rights to market the grog using Villadram and the application is being mulled over by attorneys at the government department before the application is made law.

West, 47, also wants to flog rappers' favorite drinks cognac and brandy, plus vodka, gin, champers and even cider.

He was dumped by his entire team following his latest disgusting rants and he moved back to a Tokyo hotel this week without his wife.

kanye west japan deal risk bianca censori grammys
Source: MEGA

West hopes his new enterprise will rake in a fortune for his struggling brand.

Speculation the two have been dealing with issues in their marriage first started after the Australian model appeared nearly naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Many people suggested the 30-year-old was being "controlled" by her husband and worried for her mental health.

Just days after the shocking naked Grammys stunt and his disturbing social media rants, the couple allegedly decided to "call it quits."

The couple has been living separately in two different Los Angeles hotels because, according to our source, Censori wants to get away from West.

But our source says he is "talking her into" joining his sex toys business by having her privates modelled for a "fleshlight".

They added: "He is even thinking of producing a sex doll modelled on Bianca!"

kanye west cash crisis bianca censori divorce
Source: MEGA

Pals say West's marriage to Censori is on the rocks.

After the shocking red carpet stint, West took to social media with his latest disturbing rants about Adolf Hitler, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and his wife.

In addition to saying he "loves Hitler," and "Hitler was sooooo fresh" – he also made disturbing comments about Censori.

In one of the tweets, he said: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."

He continued about his wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."

