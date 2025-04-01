West's anti-Semitic outbursts – which he also spat during his newly-released interview in which he dressed in a black KKK robe – and the decision by Adidas to end its deal with West's Yeezy brand – have led to the slashing of his net worth by around $1billion, according to business bible Forbes.

The singer and entrepreneur has now lodged papers with trademark officials in the US to ringfence the name Villadroam for the production of bedroom gadgets after was ejected from the billionaires' club.

And sources tell us he's hoping the X-rated toys' release will lead to him raking in cash once more.

Papers sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office say his patent application covers: "Sexual activity apparatus, devices and articles."

The application has yet to be passed by the body.