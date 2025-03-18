EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Is Convinced Getting His Wife Bianca Censori To Star in Filthy Sex Flicks When He Launches New Porn Empire Will Save His Bacon — And Bank Balance'
Kanye West reckons he has the magic wand to save his ailing marriage to Bianca Censori… by including her in his upcoming porn "empire" to snag a slice of the $97billion global adult movie industry market.
The very troubled rapper believes his new Yeezy Porn business will not only revive his financial standing but also rekindle the spark in his relationship with Censori, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources have told us the rapper, 47, is convinced the explicit enterprise could be a game-changer for his life – potentially mending his rift with his wife once she witnesses its success and raking in the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s lost due to his anti-Semitic rantings by getting her involved in his filthy flicks.
An insider told us: "Kanye has formulated a detailed business plan, envisioning a lucrative X-rated empire that includes his wife, Bianca.
"Yet, this venture raises alarms, especially as Kanye himself has previously admitted to a longstanding battle with pornography addiction that traces back to his childhood.
"The burning question remains: will this outlandish business move be his path to redemption or merely another chapter in his tumultuous saga?
"Kanye says launching his own X-rated empire is the key to fixing everything in his life, including his marriage and his finances.
"He’s hoping once Bianca sees the money rolling in, he can convince her to stick around longer – and even get her involved in adult shoots."
This isn’t the first time West has toyed with the idea of an X-rated business.
He first revealed his intentions in April of last year, and has now been working closely with producer Mike Moz on the project, aiming for a more artistic take within the notoriously lucrative porn industry.
But he’s also got serious work to do in his marriage.
He and Censori have already made headlines with provocative public displays, including her revealing outfit at the Grammy Awards.
However, their relationship appears strained following West's incendiary antisemitic remarks made in February this year, which reportedly left Censori feeling "deeply traumatized."
Although their representative insists the pair's marriage is not in jeopardy, whispers of consultations with divorce lawyers and a potential $5 million payout for Censori lurk in the background.
Following his latest inflammatory statements, West's US talent agency has opted to terminate their relationship, labeling his remarks as "harmful and hateful."
Australian actress Isla Fisher also did not hold back, branding him a "monster," while David Schwimmer, well-known for his role in Friends, has joined calls for Elon Musk to ban him from X due to the "hate-filled, ignorant bile" he continues to disseminate.
West's 2022 set of anti-Semitic comments prompted major retailers including Adidas and The GAP to sever ties with the rapper, resulting in a staggering drop in his net worth from $2billion to $400million.
Amidst new concerns he's headed into another downward spiral, insiders told us West – insisting on his "genius" status – will attempt to "reinvent" adult entertainment as a cure-all for his plummeting image and finances.
West's latest 'Nazi' outbursts were fuelled by his alleged laughing gas use, experts recently told us.
RadarOnline.com revealed they believe he is getting high before launching into his vile online rants – which have included threatening Jewish people and sharing his apparent love of Hitler.
"When Kanye is inhaling laughing gas, he loses all his inhibitions and just says and does anything that comes to him at the spur of the moment," an insider told us. "Half the time, he doesn't even remember afterward."
Sources also said West quit using nitrous oxide last August – but started up again in January.