EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Is Convinced Getting His Wife Bianca Censori To Star in Filthy Sex Flicks When He Launches New Porn Empire Will Save His Bacon — And Bank Balance'

Kanye West reckons he has the magic wand to save his ailing marriage to Bianca Censori… by including her in his upcoming porn "empire" to snag a slice of the $97billion global adult movie industry market.

The very troubled rapper believes his new Yeezy Porn business will not only revive his financial standing but also rekindle the spark in his relationship with Censori, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources have told us the rapper, 47, is convinced the explicit enterprise could be a game-changer for his life – potentially mending his rift with his wife once she witnesses its success and raking in the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s lost due to his anti-Semitic rantings by getting her involved in his filthy flicks.