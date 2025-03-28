How 'Nazi Pariah' Kanye West is Secretly Hiding in Tokyo — As His 'Marriage Hangs by Thread' and Almost All Staff Members Abandon Him
Kanye West has removed himself from the spotlight – for now.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper is secretly hiding in Tokyo as his marriage to Bianca Censori is crumbling amid his racist rants.
After the disgraced rapper was dumped by his entire team following disgusting rants, he moved back to a Tokyo hotel this week - without his wife.
Speculation the two have been dealing with issues in their marriage first started after the Australian model appeared nearly naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Many people suggested the 30-year-old was being "controlled" by her husband and worried for her mental health.
Just days after the shocking naked Grammys stunt and his disturbing social media rants, the couple allegedly decided to "call it quits."
According to DailyMail.com, the couple has been living separately in two different Los Angeles hotels because, according to their source, Censori wants to get away from West.
After the shocking red carpet stint, West took to social media with his latest disturbing rants about Adolf Hitler, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and his wife.
In addition to saying he "loves Hitler," and "Hitler was sooooo fresh" – he also made disturbing comments about Censori.
In one of the tweets, he said: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."
He continued about his 30-year-old wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."
A different tweet read: "People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a wake pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living cause no one living can f--- with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."
Not only is his marriage to Censori crumbling, as well as his co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, the disgraced rapper has been dumped by almost his entire team - including his longtime manager, John Monopoly.
The site's source revealed: "Everyone has gone. Either he's fired them, or they have quit because of his behavior."
Another team member who cut ties with the disgraced star is talent agent Daniel McCartney of 33 & West - who said in a statement back in Febuary their relationship with West was over "effective immediately... due to his harmful and hateful remarks."
The latest blow for West comes as Kardashian is looking into stripping the rapper of joint custody of their four kids after the rapper violated their agreement in March.
Even after an emergency hearing that delayed the song's release, West posted the track with North anyway, leading Kim to "double down" in order to protect her children with the rapper.
West wasn't too keen on following the settlement – as he dropped the song with North's voice shortly after and said on X: "THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION."
The Hulu star has been weighing her options out, as she still wants her children to have a relationship with their dad.