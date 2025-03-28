How 'Nazi Pariah' Kanye West is Secretly Hiding in Tokyo — As His 'Marriage Hangs by Thread' and Almost All Staff Members Abandon Him

After the disgraced rapper was dumped by his entire team following disgusting rants, he moved back to a Tokyo hotel this week - without his wife.

Speculation the two have been dealing with issues in their marriage first started after the Australian model appeared nearly naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Many people suggested the 30-year-old was being "controlled" by her husband and worried for her mental health.

Just days after the shocking naked Grammys stunt and his disturbing social media rants, the couple allegedly decided to "call it quits."

According to DailyMail.com, the couple has been living separately in two different Los Angeles hotels because, according to their source, Censori wants to get away from West.