Oh Dear… Kanye West Wears Black KKK Outfit and Admits He Is Like Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Twin' During Horrific Hour-Long Interview — In Which He Also Admits Regretting Getting Kim Kardashian Pregnant
Kanye West has found himself in hot water – once again – after his latest interview with DJ Akademiks was released.
RadarOnline.com can report the rapper wore a black KKK-inspired outfit and said he is like jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin – and even admitted he "regrets" getting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian pregnant.
West, 47, sparked massive backlash once again after wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit during an interview released on Rumble by DJ Akademiks, where he made several controversial comments.
The jaw-dropping interview started off with the disgraced rapper wearing a t-shirt designed by Combs and a necklace complete with a swastika medallion.
Akademiks, an internet personality, was left baffled by West's outfit choice after he changed into the KKK outfit, which led him to ask: "Have you worn this out in public?"
West claimed that he wanted to wear it the day before the interview but was worried that people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."
Social media users took to X shortly after the interview aired to slam West, with one saying: "Kanye definitely needs some serious treatment."
Another said: "Kanye West actually disgusts me. Why would you wear a f------ KKK outfit."
A third wrote: "This dude just needs to go away."
During the shocking interview, West also spoke about his four children and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
The disgraced star, who is currently married to 30-year-old Bianca Censori, admitted he regretted having a family with the Hulu star.
The former couple share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
West said: "I didn’t wanna have children with this person after the first two months of being with her. But that wasn’t God’s plan."
Before his most recent interview, Kardashian was already weighing a court fight to strip West of joint custody of their four kids.
West also spoke about fellow disgraced rapper Combs – despite the serious allegations the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is facing.
He said: "I related to Puff… Puff is more like my twin."
This wasn't the first time West has referred to the jailed music mogul as his twins – just last month he shared a throwback photo of Diddy at the Grammy Awards with Jennifer Lopez with the caption: "REMEMBER WHEN J LO PULLED UP TO THE RED CARPET WITH MY TWIN."
For the last few weeks, West has been making headlines – for the worst reasons.
The disgraced rapper left fans in shock back in February after his wife, Censori, appeared nearly naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
After the shocking red carpet stint, West took to social media with his latest disturbing rants about Adolf Hitler, Combs, and his wife.
In addition to saying he "loves Hitler," and "Hitler was sooooo fresh" – he also made disturbing comments about Censori.
In one of the tweets, he said: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."
He continued about his 30-year-old wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."
A different tweet read: "People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a wake pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living cause no one living can f--- with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."