Oh Dear… Kanye West Wears Black KKK Outfit and Admits He Is Like Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Twin' During Horrific Hour-Long Interview — In Which He Also Admits Regretting Getting Kim Kardashian Pregnant

RadarOnline.com can report the rapper wore a black KKK-inspired outfit and said he is like jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs ' twin – and even admitted he "regrets" getting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian pregnant.

Kanye West has found himself in hot water – once again – after his latest interview with DJ Akademiks was released.

West, 47, sparked massive backlash once again after wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit during an interview released on Rumble by DJ Akademiks, where he made several controversial comments.

The jaw-dropping interview started off with the disgraced rapper wearing a t-shirt designed by Combs and a necklace complete with a swastika medallion.

Akademiks, an internet personality, was left baffled by West's outfit choice after he changed into the KKK outfit, which led him to ask: "Have you worn this out in public?"

West claimed that he wanted to wear it the day before the interview but was worried that people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."