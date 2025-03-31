Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kanye West

Oh Dear… Kanye West Wears Black KKK Outfit and Admits He Is Like Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Twin' During Horrific Hour-Long Interview — In Which He Also Admits Regretting Getting Kim Kardashian Pregnant

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA/@Akademiks/X

Kanye West left internet personality DJ Akademiks speechless over the outfit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2025, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West has found himself in hot water – once again – after his latest interview with DJ Akademiks was released.

RadarOnline.com can report the rapper wore a black KKK-inspired outfit and said he is like jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin – and even admitted he "regrets" getting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian pregnant.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kkk outfit
Source: @Akademiks/X

West sparked massive backlash once again after wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

West, 47, sparked massive backlash once again after wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit during an interview released on Rumble by DJ Akademiks, where he made several controversial comments.

The jaw-dropping interview started off with the disgraced rapper wearing a t-shirt designed by Combs and a necklace complete with a swastika medallion.

Akademiks, an internet personality, was left baffled by West's outfit choice after he changed into the KKK outfit, which led him to ask: "Have you worn this out in public?"

West claimed that he wanted to wear it the day before the interview but was worried that people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kkk outfit
Source: @Akademiks/X

Social media users took to X shortly after the interview aired to slam West.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users took to X shortly after the interview aired to slam West, with one saying: "Kanye definitely needs some serious treatment."

Another said: "Kanye West actually disgusts me. Why would you wear a f------ KKK outfit."

A third wrote: "This dude just needs to go away."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kkk outfit
Source: @Akademiks/X

During the shocking interview, West also spoke about his four children and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

During the shocking interview, West also spoke about his four children and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The disgraced star, who is currently married to 30-year-old Bianca Censori, admitted he regretted having a family with the Hulu star.

The former couple share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

West said: "I didn’t wanna have children with this person after the first two months of being with her. But that wasn’t God’s plan."

Before his most recent interview, Kardashian was already weighing a court fight to strip West of joint custody of their four kids.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west kim kardashian initials face mask berlin photos withdraw divorce papers
Source: MEGA

West admitted he regretted having a family with the Hulu star.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Carrie Underwood

'American Idol' Ratings Shocker: How Show's Viewership Has Plunged to Record Low — And Why Carrie Underwood Could be to Blame?

Embedded Image

The Who Frontman Roger Daltrey's Agonizing Final Days: Rocker, 81, Heartbreakingly Admits He's Close to Going 'Full Tommy' as He's Now Deaf and Losing Eyesight

Article continues below advertisement

West also spoke about fellow disgraced rapper Combs – despite the serious allegations the Bad Boy Entertainment founder is facing.

He said: "I related to Puff… Puff is more like my twin."

This wasn't the first time West has referred to the jailed music mogul as his twins – just last month he shared a throwback photo of Diddy at the Grammy Awards with Jennifer Lopez with the caption: "REMEMBER WHEN J LO PULLED UP TO THE RED CARPET WITH MY TWIN."

For the last few weeks, West has been making headlines – for the worst reasons.

The disgraced rapper left fans in shock back in February after his wife, Censori, appeared nearly naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

After the shocking red carpet stint, West took to social media with his latest disturbing rants about Adolf Hitler, Combs, and his wife.

In addition to saying he "loves Hitler," and "Hitler was sooooo fresh" – he also made disturbing comments about Censori.

In one of the tweets, he said: "I have dominion over my wife. This ain't no woke as feminist s---."

He continued about his 30-year-old wife: "She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a-- broke b------."

A different tweet read: "People say the red carpet look was her decision. Yes, I don't make her do nothing she doesn't want to but she definitely wouldn't have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a wake pawns. I have no respect or empathy for anyone living cause no one living can f--- with me but I do love some people and I give them favor."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.