Kim Kardashian 'Taking Action' Against 'Nazi' Rapper Kanye West to Remove Any Power He Has With Their Four Kids — As His 'Horrific' Behavior Continues
Kim Kardashian has finally had enough of Kanye West's unpredictable behavior and is calling in lawyers to protect her kids.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star wants to remove the rapper's ability to make decisions on their behalf, as they currently share custody of North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.
Despite the fact the kids live with Kardashian, 44, almost all the time, West, 47, still has a say in their movements but given his recent irrational antics, the Skims founder wants to remove any power he possesses away from him.
Her legal move comes after West made unfounded allegations of his ex-wife being a "sex worker" and "sex trafficker" and made disgraceful comments about former friend Jay-Z and wife Beyonce's young children.
In a bizarre twist, West then announced he was going to fight for full custody of his kids, though he reportedly rarely sees them.
The source explained about Kanye's recent behavior: "Kim is horrified, but she's not surprised.
"He's just digging his own grave here. He's showing that he is not fit to be a legal parent, nor has the mental capacity to have custody of children."
Kardashian and her high-powered lawyers are now "taking action," according to the source.
The insider continued: "Her team is in crisis mode. The plan is to lodge something with the court this week, and using the fact that Kanye stated his plans to seek full custody of the kids.
"The plan is to question whether he is 'mentally fit' to do so, and then get the ball rolling.
"It's a pretty fast-moving situation. Kim is determined to get Kanye and his threats removed from her life, she says she can't live like this anymore.
"So despite her fears and worries over it, she knows it's her only course of action to protect her and her children."
Kardashian split from West in 2021 and has coped with his online rants on and off ever since.
Before their divorce, she told the public West has bipolar disorder.
"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she said in 2020.
West has claimed he was misdiagnosed with the disorder.
Kardashian has always allowed her kids to their troubled father, as long as her security and nannies were present.
The source claimed: "Kim wants to underline the point that she has never not allowed Kanye to have the kids and to be their father.
"No one is preventing him - he's the one who chooses to live in Tokyo much of the time.
"She would love nothing more than to see him take an active interest in parenting all four kids."
West is now married to Bianca Censori, but the couple has not been seen together in weeks.
The rapper has been living at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons hotel, despite recently purchasing a $35million Beverly Hills estate.
Before relocating back to LA, he lived in Tokyo for months, rarely seeing his children during this time.