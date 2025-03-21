Kim Kardashian 'Taking Action' Against 'Nazi' Rapper Kanye West to Remove Any Power He Has With Their Four Kids — As His 'Horrific' Behavior Continues

The source explained about Kanye's recent behavior: "Kim is horrified, but she's not surprised.

"He's just digging his own grave here. He's showing that he is not fit to be a legal parent, nor has the mental capacity to have custody of children."

Kardashian and her high-powered lawyers are now "taking action," according to the source.

The insider continued: "Her team is in crisis mode. The plan is to lodge something with the court this week, and using the fact that Kanye stated his plans to seek full custody of the kids.

"The plan is to question whether he is 'mentally fit' to do so, and then get the ball rolling.

"It's a pretty fast-moving situation. Kim is determined to get Kanye and his threats removed from her life, she says she can't live like this anymore.

"So despite her fears and worries over it, she knows it's her only course of action to protect her and her children."