Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's War Goes Nuclear — With Reality TV Veteran Blocking Eldest Daughter North From Visiting 'Nazi' Rapper Dad After Finding Out Gruesome Influencer Twosome Andrew and Tristan Tate Were Going to Be With Him
Kim Kardashian put her foot down when it came to her eldest child North visiting her father, Kanye West, upon learning the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, would be in attendance.
The reality TV star, 44, is said to be considering the option of completely stripping away the rapper's parenting rights amid his vile comments on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
West has been active on his X account, accusing his ex-wife and the Kardashian family of "using" his four kids. The Heartless hitmaker also caught plenty of backlash after 11-year-old North was featured in a song titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine with disgraced – and jailed – music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
According to reports, Kim recently cut North and her famous father's time together short, after she was informed by her security team controversial influencers Andrew and Tate would be stopping by for a visit.
Andrew, 38, and Tristan, 36, are currently facing allegations of rape and human trafficking. The siblings left Romania in February, after a travel ban on them was lifted while they faced charges.
West threw his support behind the brothers on X, as he ranted: "I AGREE WITH EVERYTHING ANDREW TATE HAS EVER SAID."
The music star also sat down with Andrew and Tate for their Tate Speech podcast.
An emergency hearing was said to take place between Kim and West following the visit – a meeting that also touched North's involvement in the song with Combs.
The track also includes a phone conversation between West and Combs, where the l'll Be Missing You artist thanks West for "taking care of my kids."
Combs, 55, is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on numerous charges including sex trafficking.
Amid the chaos, West took to X to rant, in a since-deleted tweet: "Yes I have beef with people that froze my account, took my kids away and have tried to put me in jail and IT'S STUCK ...
"I don't want to just 'see' my kids. I need to raise them. I need to have say so of where they go to school and who their friends are and whose houses they sleep over whether my daughters wear lipstick and perfume."
He added: "All these rights have been taken away from my by the Kardashian mob, Hulu and Disney and the biggest agenda to use the selectively bred Black children to be platforms to influence Black people."
Kim is said to be "terrified" of West, who has recently expressed his love for all things "Nazi."
An insider previously said: "... She has to take extreme measures to protect her kids – they already have so much security around after Kanye’s ‘Nazi’ rants."
According to the exes' divorce settlement, the two have equal say when it comes to their children – which in addition to North also includes Saint, nine; Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.
Kim and West's divorce settlement also requires them to first meet with a private judge to resolve any conflicts, according to a report.
During the hearing on Friday, the two had reached an agreement North would not appear on any version of a song if released, however, West dropped the track anyways.
"THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION," West tweeted afterwards.
Kim is now said to be weighing her options when it comes to the time West is allowed to have with their kids.