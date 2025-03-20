West has been active on his X account, accusing his ex-wife and the Kardashian family of "using" his four kids. The Heartless hitmaker also caught plenty of backlash after 11-year-old North was featured in a song titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine with disgraced – and jailed – music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

According to reports, Kim recently cut North and her famous father's time together short, after she was informed by her security team controversial influencers Andrew and Tate would be stopping by for a visit.

Andrew, 38, and Tristan, 36, are currently facing allegations of rape and human trafficking. The siblings left Romania in February, after a travel ban on them was lifted while they faced charges.

West threw his support behind the brothers on X, as he ranted: "I AGREE WITH EVERYTHING ANDREW TATE HAS EVER SAID."