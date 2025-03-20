Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Her Physical and Mental Condition In Wake of Reclusive Husband Carl Dean's Dementia Death — Amid Fears She is Hiding Crippling Depression

On March 14th, Parton made her first public appearance since the death of her husband when she surprised loyal fans and Dollywood season passholders at the opening celebration for the theme park’s 40th season.

The singer thanked her fans for all the well wishes following Dean's death and added: "I will always love him, and I miss him."

Fans were thrilled to see Parton at the event after she faced such heartbreak just days prior.

She told the crowd: "I need to laugh. I need some fun, so I’m probably gonna be stupid. I’ve been crying enough the last week or two."