Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Her Physical and Mental Condition In Wake of Reclusive Husband Carl Dean's Dementia Death — Amid Fears She is Hiding Crippling Depression
Dolly Parton has broken her silence on her physical and mental condition after her reclusive husband Carl Dean's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after the country music icon's spouse of nearly 60 years, fans started expressing their concerns about the 79-year-old amid claims she's hiding crippling depression.
On March 14th, Parton made her first public appearance since the death of her husband when she surprised loyal fans and Dollywood season passholders at the opening celebration for the theme park’s 40th season.
The singer thanked her fans for all the well wishes following Dean's death and added: "I will always love him, and I miss him."
Fans were thrilled to see Parton at the event after she faced such heartbreak just days prior.
She told the crowd: "I need to laugh. I need some fun, so I’m probably gonna be stupid. I’ve been crying enough the last week or two."
In an interview with Knox News, Parton opened up about the heartbreaking loss she faced in early March.
She said: "I'm doing better than I thought I would. I've been with him 60 years. So, I'm going to have to relearn some of the things that we've done. But I'll keep him always close."
Parton added: "I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him and loving him.
"It's a hole in my heart, you know, but we'll fill that up with good stuff and he'll still always be with me."
On Monday, March 3, Parton, 79, revealed Carl passed away in Nashville.
The statement read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.
"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
Parton met her late husband outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat on the same day she moved to Nashville at just 18 years old.
The couple tied the knot back in 1966, and despite Parton's incredibly successful career in the music industry – her husband preferred to stay out of the spotlight.
Just days after Dean's death, Parton released a heartbreaking ballad for her late husband.
On Thursday, March 6, Parton shared a throwback photo of her with her late husband to announce the title of her new track, If You Hadn't Been There in an Instagram post.
The caption read: "I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song.
"He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."