Michigan Hospital Shooting Latest: Worker Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Colleague in Parking Lot, Sparking Lockdown and Manhunt

A Michigan hospital employee has been taken into custody after reportedly shooting a coworker in the parking lot. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 25-year-old victim, who was shot twice in the arm outside Corewell Health Beaumont Troy on Thursday morning, is currently being treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Source: WXYZ/ABC-YOUTUBE An unidentified 25-year-old victim was shot twice in the arm during the 'targeted attack.'

Police told 7 News Detroit the suspect was arrested at a home in Macomb Township, which is roughly a 22-minute drive from Corewell Health Beaumont Troy. The alleged shooter surrendered to authorities after they contacted him by phone, and he exited his residence. Reports say officials have not yet disclosed the identities of the suspect or the 25-year-old victim in order to protect the investigation.

Source: FOX2/YOUTUBE Authorities have confirmed the male victim is being treated and is in stable condition.

The shooter, who was an employee at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy, reportedly launched a "targeted attack" on their male co-worker this morning. The gunman fired five shots in the hospital parking lot, with some of the bullets also striking a nearby vehicle. The hospital, roughly 24 miles north of Detroit, was put on lockdown as terrified staff were forced to barricade themselves inside during the chaos.

The incident also led to a massive manhunt after the suspect fled following the 7:08 a.m. shooting. The Troy Police Department confirmed the shooting in a post on X at 8:07 a.m., and officers have been clearing rooms and securing the 530-bed hospital – evacuating people when possible. After apprehending the suspect, authorities have now confirmed the hospital is working to resume normal operations.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Corewell Health issued a statement. It read: "We are working with local law enforcement. Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is on lockdown. One victim is in the emergency department for medical treatment.

"Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time. Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly. "No other information is available at this time."

The Troy School District has also spoken out, recently confirming it has been closely monitoring the situation and reassuring students are safe. A spokesperson told FOX2: "We have taken additional security measures, and our team is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local authorities. "Schools remain in session, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We will continue to keep you informed as needed."

Earlier today, a Michigan medical assistant recounted her fear after arriving at work to find an active shooter situation unfolding. Barbara, the assistant, told Local4 she was immediately met by a group of armed officers upon her arrival at Corewell Health.

Source: UNSPLASH The shooting led to a chaotic lockdown and massive manhunt for the since-arrested suspect.

She said: "I was getting into the parking lot getting ready to walk in and another coworker was screaming to get in my car there was an active shooter. "I saw police officers on the parking garage with their guns drawn walking in a line. I was getting ready to walk in to punch in for the day. "It’s scary. You go to your workplace thinking you’re going to be safe."