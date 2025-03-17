Kanye West May LOSE Custody of Children as Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Considering Bold Move After Rapper Drops Song Featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughter North West
RadarOnline.com can reveal his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is weighing a court fight to strip West of joint custody of their four kids – especially after the rapper blatantly violated their agreement over the weekend.
North, Kim and Kanye's 11-year-old daughter, is featured rapping on the track.
Despite an emergency hearing that delayed the song's release, West posted the track with North anyway, leading Kim to "double down" in order to protect her children.
The song also includes a phone conversation between West and controversial music star Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently being held in jail on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
The lyrics begin with Combs telling West: "I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man. Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."
West replies: "Absolutely, I love you so much man. You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"
Kardashian, 44, was reportedly stern on her young daughter not participating in the project.
According to her and West's divorce settlement, the two have equal say when it comes to their four kids – which in addition to North also includes Saint, nine; Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.
The exes' divorce settlement also requires them to first meet with a private judge to resolve any conflicts, per TMZ.
Kardashian, accompanied by her lawyer Laura Wasser, and West's attorney, Patrick DeCarolis, participated in mediation on Friday and reached an agreement that North would not appear on any version of a song if released.
However, West wasn't too keen on following the settlement – as he dropped the song with North's voice shortly after.
The Heartless rapper also posted to X last night: "THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION."
The Skims founder is now said to be weighing her options, as she still wants her children to have a relationship with their dad.
But, physical custody isn't exactly an issue, since West – who has since re-married 30-year-old Bianca Censori – rarely sees his kids anyway.
Kardashian is reportedly committed to shielding their children from certain environments, such as a recent event hosted by Kanye, where he encouraged attendees to wear Swastika shirts.
After the entertainer released the song, he shared a text message conversation with Kardashian to expose the argument over their daughter's involvement.
He told his ex-wife: "I'm never speaking with you again."
Kardashian said she requested West's consent to trademark North's name, and he approved, ensuring ownership would pass to their daughter at 18.
The reality star told West: "I sent paper work (sic) over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them."
The Yeezy founder didn't back down, telling The Kardashians star to "amend it" or he's going to go "to war."
He also warned neither of them would "recover" from the public fallout, adding: "You're going to have to kill me."
Despite the hostility between the former couple, Kardashian has made it clear her kids' safety is top priority.
A source told The Daily Mail: "She will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time."
The insider added: "She has requested through a judge to not allow the kids to be around that type of behavior."
After tying the knot in 2014, Kardashian and West officially filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. However, their separation had been rumored for months before that.
Their divorce was finalized on November 29, 2022, with details including joint custody of their children and Kanye agreeing to pay $200,000 per month in child support.