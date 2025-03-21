Jay-Z and Beyonce Considering Taking 'Legal' Action Against Kanye West After 'Offensive' Attack On Their Twins, 7, During Vile Rant — 'They Will Absolutely Not Stand For It'

As Radar reported, in a since-deleted, all-caps rant on X, West, 47, brought up rumors the Texas Hold 'Em singer used in vitro fertilization to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter, 7, suggesting that the process may have led to unproven learning disabilities for the two.

West said: "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r-------. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r------- children is a choice."

After quickly deleting the tweet, the Heartless hitmaker credited himself as a "good person" for doing so, but it seems Jay-Z, 55, and Beyonce, 43, disagree.

A source close to the couple said they "will absolutely not stand for it" after the West "spoke about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner."

While the insider added the duo won't lower themselves to respond publicly to West, they did tell Page Six: "Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter."