Jay-Z and Beyonce Considering Taking 'Legal' Action Against Kanye West After 'Offensive' Attack On Their Twins, 7, During Vile Rant — 'They Will Absolutely Not Stand For It'
Jay-Z and wife Beyonce are said to be looking into taking legal action against Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can report, after the controversial rapper went on a viral rampage and made unsubstantiated claims about their kids.
Ye posted, quickly deleted, then reposted personal attacks aimed at the superstar couple.
As Radar reported, in a since-deleted, all-caps rant on X, West, 47, brought up rumors the Texas Hold 'Em singer used in vitro fertilization to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter, 7, suggesting that the process may have led to unproven learning disabilities for the two.
West said: "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r-------. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r------- children is a choice."
After quickly deleting the tweet, the Heartless hitmaker credited himself as a "good person" for doing so, but it seems Jay-Z, 55, and Beyonce, 43, disagree.
A source close to the couple said they "will absolutely not stand for it" after the West "spoke about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner."
While the insider added the duo won't lower themselves to respond publicly to West, they did tell Page Six: "Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter."
Beyonce and Jay-Z weren't the only family members to take umbrage with West's remarks. The Single Ladies singers' mom, Tina Knowles, 71, also had her say.
Taking to her own Instagram, she shared what she declared was a "corny joke": "What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown."
Initially, she captioned the post: "It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this."
But not soon after, she edited her rage and changed the caption to simply: "Corny joke time!"
West's ramblings come amid the backlash from ex-wife Kim Kardashian after the rapper used their daughter North in his new song Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.
The 11-year-old is featured rapping on the track.
Despite an emergency hearing that delayed the song's release, West posted the track with North anyway, leading Kardashian to seriously consider legal action of her own to strip him of joint custody of their four kids.
Kardashian, 44, was reportedly stern on her young daughter not participating in the project.
According to her and West's divorce settlement, the two have equal say when it comes to their four kids – which in addition to North also includes Saint, nine; Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.
The exes' divorce settlement also reportedly requires them to first meet with a private judge to resolve any conflicts.
Kardashian, accompanied by her lawyer Laura Wasser, and West's attorney, Patrick DeCarolis, participated in mediation and reached an agreement that North would not appear on any version of a song if released.
However, West wasn't too keen on following the settlement – as he dropped the song with North's voice shortly after.
The music star also boasted on X: "THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION."