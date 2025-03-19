Bianca Censori Goes 'Naked' Again in Latest Risqué Photos and Seemingly Ignores Husband Kanye West's Horrific Controversy — As 'Evil' Rapper Bashes Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Kids in Vile Comments
Bianca Censori has seemingly brushed aside the latest controversies engrossing her husband, Kanye West, in the best way she knows how – sharing nearly naked snaps from a steamy photoshoot.
The model's post comes amid a tsunami of disturbing tweets and rants on X from the rapper, RadarOnline.com can reveal, including outlandish attacks on Jay-Z and Beyonce's kids.
Censori, 30, tried to distance herself from West's growing self-destruction by sharing a photo from fashion photographer Gadir Rajab.
In the pic she stands in front of a tan wall in a skimpy, matching tan bra, with her arms up in the air. The photo is one from a carousel Rajab took of Censori roller skating in skimpy lingerie in Italy.
The post comes as West, 47, finds himself in the middle of another social media meltdown – this time aimed at Jay-Z, wife Beyonce, and their kids.
In a since-deleted, all-caps rant on X, West brought up rumors the Texas Hold 'Em singer used in vitro fertilization to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter, suggesting that the process may have led to unproven learning disabilities for the two.
West said: "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r-------. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r------- children is a choice."
After quickly deleting the tweet, the Heartless hitmaker credited himself as a "good person" for doing so.
He also posted a concerning and guilt-induced realization on Wednesday, saying in one tweet: "I am in pain. My soul is black. I am evil."
However, he spent most of Wednesday going on a viral rampage against his peers, slamming rapper Playboi Carti as a "f-----" and claiming singer Cassie Ventura "used to run orgies."
The ramblings come amid the backlash from ex-wife Kim Kardashian after the rapper used their daughter North West in his new song Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.
The 11-year-old is featured rapping on the track.
Despite an emergency hearing that delayed the song's release, West posted the track with North anyway, leading Kardashian to seriously consider legal action to strip him of joint custody of their four kids.
Kardashian, 44, was reportedly stern on her young daughter not participating in the project.
According to her and West's divorce settlement, the two have equal say when it comes to their four kids – which in addition to North also includes Saint, nine; Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.
The exes' divorce settlement also reportedly requires them to first meet with a private judge to resolve any conflicts.
Kardashian, accompanied by her lawyer Laura Wasser, and West's attorney, Patrick DeCarolis, participated in mediation on Friday and reached an agreement that North would not appear on any version of a song if released.
However, West wasn't too keen on following the settlement – as he dropped the song with North's voice shortly after.
The music star also boasted on X: "THE MAN MAKES THE FINAL DECISION."
After the entertainer released the song, West doubled down by sharing text messages between he and his wife involving the argument over North's use.
He told his ex-wife: "I'm never speaking with you again."
Kardashian said she requested West's consent to trademark North's name, and he approved, ensuring ownership would pass to their daughter at 18.
The reality star told West: "I sent paper work (sic) over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them."
The Yeezy founder didn't back down, telling The Kardashians star to "amend it" or he's going to go "to war."