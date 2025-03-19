Bianca Censori Goes 'Naked' Again in Latest Risqué Photos and Seemingly Ignores Husband Kanye West's Horrific Controversy — As 'Evil' Rapper Bashes Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Kids in Vile Comments

Censori, 30, tried to distance herself from West's growing self-destruction by sharing a photo from fashion photographer Gadir Rajab.

In the pic she stands in front of a tan wall in a skimpy, matching tan bra, with her arms up in the air. The photo is one from a carousel Rajab took of Censori roller skating in skimpy lingerie in Italy.

The post comes as West, 47, finds himself in the middle of another social media meltdown – this time aimed at Jay-Z, wife Beyonce, and their kids.

In a since-deleted, all-caps rant on X, West brought up rumors the Texas Hold 'Em singer used in vitro fertilization to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter, suggesting that the process may have led to unproven learning disabilities for the two.

West said: "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r-------. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r------- children is a choice."