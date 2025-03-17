Your tip
Kanye West 'Set to Quit U.S. and Start Again in Europe' As 'Nazi' Rapper Feels 'Misunderstood and Not Respected in America'

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

West could be ready to give up on America.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 17 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kanye West is reportedly ready to head east to Europe as he continues to receive backlash in the United States for his Nazi-sympathizing comments.

The move comes as ex-wife Kim Kardashian has joined the legions of people pushing the disgraced rapper out of their lives.

kanye west porn site plan
Source: MEGA

West feels disrespected in America.

West – known as Ye – has been slammed over his recent vile rants online – which have included threatening Jewish people and sharing his apparent love of Hitler.

He's also peddled T-shirts emblazoned with swastikas and teased a controversial Sunday Service program, with the initials "SS" – as in Hitler's elite guard.

As the 47-year-old's popularity continues to shred, an insider claims the hitmaker is frustrated by what he perceives as a "lack of respect" for his talents in America.

kanye west bianca censoris marriage everything to know
Source: MEGA

West could try to gain Italian citizenship through wife Bianca Censori.

The source told The Sun: "Ye feels like his present and future are being limited in the U.S. in many ways. He’s looking for a way out to develop his businesses and his life.

"He’s targeting Europe because he sees it as a place where he can truly be himself and feel appreciated."

The site reports West is working on securing a European Union visa and is looking into getting Italian citizenship through his wife, Bianca Censori, who has ties to the country.

He is also said to be considering applying for business visas in Latvia, Romania, and Slovakia.

The insider continued: "He sees the EU as his next oasis of freedom and entrepreneurship. He feels welcomed there and wants to do everything in his power to relocate and run his projects from Europe.

"In the U.S., it seems like everyone is turning their back on him."

kim kardashian kanye west war raging texts daughter north diddy scandal
Source: MEGA

West released text messages between him and Kardashian, showing him telling his ex to 'amend it.'

It looks like West ex, Kardashian, is one of those turning their backs. As RadarOnline.com reported, after the Yeezy founder included their daughter North in a new song that also happened to feature jailed music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the reality star demanded the track not be distributed.

West shared a text message conversation with Kardashian, exposing the argument over their daughter's involvement in the song, specifically because Combs – who has multitudes of sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations currently against him – is on it.

The Heartless rapper told his ex-wife: "I'm never speaking with you again."

She said she asked him if she could trademark North's name, which he agreed to, and that when their daughter turns 18, it goes to her.

Kardashian told West: "I sent paper work (sic) over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were born I would get all of our kids names and trademarks so no one else would take them."

He didn't back down, telling the Kardashians star to "amend it" or he's going to go "to war."

West also warned her that neither of them will "recover" from the public fallout, adding: "You're going to have to kill me."

Despite an emergency hearing that delayed the song's release, West posted the track anyway, leading Kardashian to "double down" to protect her children.

A source told The Daily Mail: "She will do whatever it takes to protect her kids from the hateful speech that Kanye continues to spur at this time."

The insider added: "She has requested through a judge to not allow the kids to be around that type of behavior."

