Kanye West 'Set to Quit U.S. and Start Again in Europe' As 'Nazi' Rapper Feels 'Misunderstood and Not Respected in America'

The source told The Sun: "Ye feels like his present and future are being limited in the U.S. in many ways. He’s looking for a way out to develop his businesses and his life.

"He’s targeting Europe because he sees it as a place where he can truly be himself and feel appreciated."

The site reports West is working on securing a European Union visa and is looking into getting Italian citizenship through his wife, Bianca Censori, who has ties to the country.

He is also said to be considering applying for business visas in Latvia, Romania, and Slovakia.

The insider continued: "He sees the EU as his next oasis of freedom and entrepreneurship. He feels welcomed there and wants to do everything in his power to relocate and run his projects from Europe.

"In the U.S., it seems like everyone is turning their back on him."