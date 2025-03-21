OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Lily Phillips Gives Worrying Health Update Following Sex Challenge Controversy as X-Rated Star Admits: 'I'm Taking An STI Test'
OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips has given her fans a worrying health update following her sex challenge controversy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the X-rated star, who claimed to have bedded 100 men in one day, has been pulling out her eyelashes, which can sometimes be sparked by anxiety.
Taking to TikTok, she told her followers: "I feel like it's looking awful today.
"I did pick out all my eyelashes last night, so that definitely isn't helping with the cause."
The condition is called Trichotillomania, also known as Trich or TTM, when someone cannot resist the urge to pull out their hair.
They may pull out the hair on their head or in other places, such as their eyebrows or eyelashes.
It's not entirely clear what causes trich. It could be your way of dealing with stress or anxiety, a chemical imbalance in the brain, changes in hormone levels during puberty, or genetic — more than one person in a family may have the condition.
Phillips, 23, also revealed she was taking an STI test that day and also admitted to chewing off a chunk of her lips.
She said before showing off her injury: "Just getting tested.
"I've just ripped a piece of skin off my lip."
It's not the first time the Brit has sparked health concerns since going viral for claiming to bed 100 men in one day.
After her "101-men orgy," she described the experience as '"intense" and said she didn't think she'd recommend it to anyone.
The bizarre quest was even documented on a YouTube documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, where Josh Pieters interviewed the content creator before and after.
After the event, Phillips could be seen crying as she said: "It's not for the weak girls, if I'm honest – it was hard.
"I don’t know if I'd recommend it. It's a different feeling. It's just one in one out, it feels intense.
"I think by the 30th when we're getting on a bit, I've got a routine of how we're going to do this and sometimes you disassociate, and it's not like normal sex at all.
"In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember and that's it.
"But it's just weird, isn't it? If I didn't have the videos, I wouldn't have known I did 100."
Phillips, who claimed to be pregnant and cradled her '"bump" while telling social media users "it's official'", has now revealed that she is on a mission to find her "oldest fan ever."
Posting on TikTok, the adult content creator shared a 14-second clip whilst sitting in a car, opening up on her bizarre plans.
The blonde bombshell, who has banked over $2.6million and was recently slammed as "bizarre" by another model, continued: "So, you know, if you're hitting the 60s or the 70s, please hit me up."