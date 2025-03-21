OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Lily Phillips Gives Worrying Health Update Following Sex Challenge Controversy as X-Rated Star Admits: 'I'm Taking An STI Test'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the X-rated star, who claimed to have bedded 100 men in one day, has been pulling out her eyelashes, which can sometimes be sparked by anxiety.

OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips has given her fans a worrying health update following her sex challenge controversy .

The British adult star also told her followers she was going for an STI test.

Taking to TikTok, she told her followers: "I feel like it's looking awful today.

"I did pick out all my eyelashes last night, so that definitely isn't helping with the cause."

The condition is called Trichotillomania, also known as Trich or TTM, when someone cannot resist the urge to pull out their hair.

They may pull out the hair on their head or in other places, such as their eyebrows or eyelashes.