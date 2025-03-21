Leftie Comic Rosie O'Donnell Admits It's 'Not Easy' Adjusting to Her New Life in Ireland After Losing Personal Chef — As She Takes Fresh Swipe at Donald Trump

O’Donnell added: "I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles, and I don't have a chef now, it's me cooking for Clay and me.

"Clay's food habits are pretty easy because there is monotony to what she likes and she also has ARFID — avoidance resistance food intake disorder — and she only likes a certain amount of safe foods, there's six on the list, but we just lost bacon sandwiches, she's decided she's had enough of bacon sandwiches, and she doesn't want them in her lunch, which is difficult."

The former presenter on The View promised to talk more about her feud with Trump on her upcoming TV appearance but continued to share details on how she is adapting to life in Ireland.

"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country," she said about her move to the country her grandparents are from originally.