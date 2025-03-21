Leftie Comic Rosie O'Donnell Admits It's 'Not Easy' Adjusting to Her New Life in Ireland After Losing Personal Chef — As She Takes Fresh Swipe at Donald Trump
Hollywood liberal Rosie O'Donnell has admitted she’s finding it tough adjusting to her new life in Ireland after quitting the U.S. in protest at Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actress, 63, has also lost weight as she now has to cook for herself, and daughter Clay, 12, due to being unable to call on the services of her Los Angeles-based personal chef.
And during her latest TikTok video, she also took aim once again at the U.S. president, who sparked her move across the pond.
O'Donnell said: "It's not easy to move to another country but we felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do and it looks like sadly we are correct given what's happening in the United States is overwhelmingly depressing, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal and so very sad.
"Let's hope the world and the nation rallies against the current administration and their horrific ideas for what will make America great again and it's not racism and homophobia, it's equality for all."
O'Donnell told her followers she would be appearing on an Irish TV chat show on Friday night discussing her big move.
And in preparation for the gig, she went clothes shopping in Ireland and discovered she's lost weight, which is likely down to her cooking habits, which she says have been tough due to her autistic daughter's struggles with food.
O’Donnell added: "I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles, and I don't have a chef now, it's me cooking for Clay and me.
"Clay's food habits are pretty easy because there is monotony to what she likes and she also has ARFID — avoidance resistance food intake disorder — and she only likes a certain amount of safe foods, there's six on the list, but we just lost bacon sandwiches, she's decided she's had enough of bacon sandwiches, and she doesn't want them in her lunch, which is difficult."
The former presenter on The View promised to talk more about her feud with Trump on her upcoming TV appearance but continued to share details on how she is adapting to life in Ireland.
"I was never someone who thought I would move to another country," she said about her move to the country her grandparents are from originally.
She added: "You know, I'm happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country.
"And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."
She said that while it is "heartbreaking to see what's happening politically" in the U.S., she finds it "wonderful" to be welcomed by the people of Ireland.