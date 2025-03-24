Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kanye West

Kardashian Family Holds 'Emergency Meeting' Over Kanye: Kris Wants to Call in Lawyers … But 'Kim is Worried He'll Go Nuclear'

Photo of Kanye West and Kardashiana
Source: MEGA

West has raised the ire of the entire Kardashian family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2025, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The entire Kardashian family is scrambling to defend Kim and her kids amid the ongoing and disturbing rants coming from her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Skims founder, who is already weighing a court fight to strip West of joint custody of their four kids, could soon be joined by other family members ready to sue the rapper.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian kanye west bianca censori around
Source: MEGA

Ex-wife Kim is trying to protect their children from his online rants.

Article continues below advertisement

The Kardashians family has had a tough time keeping up with all of West's recent actions – including online attacks at fellow singers like Jay- Z and Beyonce to going behind Kim's back by using daughter North in his new song.

Now Kim, 44, and sisters Kourtney, 45, Khloe, 40, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, have hunkered down with mom Kris to decide their next move.

An insider told Rob Shuter the group had an emergency all-hands-on-deck meeting: "Everyone’s scared — not just for Kanye, but for the kids. There was real panic in that meeting."

Apparently the family reunion ended with Kris pushing Kim to get her attorneys on speed dial.

The source continued: "Kris is done. She wants legal action, sole custody — whatever it takes to keep the kids safe."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian kanye west war raging texts daughter north diddy scandal
Source: MEGA

Kanye recently featured daughter North rapping on one of his songs.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim and Kanye, 47, currently share custody of North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

Even though the kids live with Kim all the time, Kanye still has a say in their lives. However, given his recent actions, she is anxious to remove any power he possesses away from him.

West recently featured North rapping on his new song Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, something Kim never agreed to.

The source confirmed: "She felt blindsided — and betrayed. That was her breaking point."

But with such attention already on her family, Kim is moving cautiously: "She knows Kanye. The second lawyers get involved, he will go nuclear. He thrives on chaos, and she doesn’t want to light the match."

Article continues below advertisement

The legal moves come after Kanye made unfounded allegations of his ex-wife being a "sex worker" and "sex trafficker" and made disgraceful comments about former friend Jay-Z and wife Beyonce's young children.

In a bizarre twist, Kanye then announced he was going to fight for full custody of his kids, though he reportedly rarely sees them.

The source explained about Kanye's recent behavior: "Kim is horrified, but she's not surprised. (Kanye's) just digging his own grave here. He's showing that he is not fit to be a legal parent, nor has the mental capacity to have custody of children."

Kim split from Kanye in 2021 and has coped with his online rants ever since.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Dreams of Settling Down and Raising Kids With Travis Kelce 'On Hold' After He Declares He's Not Ready for NFL Retirement

Photo of Tom Cruise

Forget His Coconut Cakes! Tom Cruise 'Now Sending Pals Scientology Certificates Under Plexiglass as His Go-To Gift'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian and North West.
Source: MEGA

Kim could be trying to gain sole custody of their kids.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The insider continued: "Her team is in crisis mode. The plan is to lodge something with the court this week, and using the fact that Kanye stated his plans to seek full custody of the kids.

"The plan is to question whether he is 'mentally fit' to do so, and then get the ball rolling.

"It's a pretty fast-moving situation. Kim is determined to get Kanye and his threats removed from her life, she says she can't live like this anymore.

"So despite her fears and worries over it, she knows it's her only course of action to protect her and her children."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.