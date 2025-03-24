Kardashian Family Holds 'Emergency Meeting' Over Kanye: Kris Wants to Call in Lawyers … But 'Kim is Worried He'll Go Nuclear'
The entire Kardashian family is scrambling to defend Kim and her kids amid the ongoing and disturbing rants coming from her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Skims founder, who is already weighing a court fight to strip West of joint custody of their four kids, could soon be joined by other family members ready to sue the rapper.
The Kardashians family has had a tough time keeping up with all of West's recent actions – including online attacks at fellow singers like Jay- Z and Beyonce to going behind Kim's back by using daughter North in his new song.
Now Kim, 44, and sisters Kourtney, 45, Khloe, 40, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, have hunkered down with mom Kris to decide their next move.
An insider told Rob Shuter the group had an emergency all-hands-on-deck meeting: "Everyone’s scared — not just for Kanye, but for the kids. There was real panic in that meeting."
Apparently the family reunion ended with Kris pushing Kim to get her attorneys on speed dial.
The source continued: "Kris is done. She wants legal action, sole custody — whatever it takes to keep the kids safe."
Kim and Kanye, 47, currently share custody of North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.
Even though the kids live with Kim all the time, Kanye still has a say in their lives. However, given his recent actions, she is anxious to remove any power he possesses away from him.
West recently featured North rapping on his new song Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, something Kim never agreed to.
The source confirmed: "She felt blindsided — and betrayed. That was her breaking point."
But with such attention already on her family, Kim is moving cautiously: "She knows Kanye. The second lawyers get involved, he will go nuclear. He thrives on chaos, and she doesn’t want to light the match."
The legal moves come after Kanye made unfounded allegations of his ex-wife being a "sex worker" and "sex trafficker" and made disgraceful comments about former friend Jay-Z and wife Beyonce's young children.
In a bizarre twist, Kanye then announced he was going to fight for full custody of his kids, though he reportedly rarely sees them.
The source explained about Kanye's recent behavior: "Kim is horrified, but she's not surprised. (Kanye's) just digging his own grave here. He's showing that he is not fit to be a legal parent, nor has the mental capacity to have custody of children."
Kim split from Kanye in 2021 and has coped with his online rants ever since.
The insider continued: "Her team is in crisis mode. The plan is to lodge something with the court this week, and using the fact that Kanye stated his plans to seek full custody of the kids.
"The plan is to question whether he is 'mentally fit' to do so, and then get the ball rolling.
"It's a pretty fast-moving situation. Kim is determined to get Kanye and his threats removed from her life, she says she can't live like this anymore.
"So despite her fears and worries over it, she knows it's her only course of action to protect her and her children."