Kardashian Family Holds 'Emergency Meeting' Over Kanye: Kris Wants to Call in Lawyers … But 'Kim is Worried He'll Go Nuclear'

The Kardashians family has had a tough time keeping up with all of West's recent actions – including online attacks at fellow singers like Jay- Z and Beyonce to going behind Kim's back by using daughter North in his new song.

Now Kim, 44, and sisters Kourtney, 45, Khloe, 40, Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27, have hunkered down with mom Kris to decide their next move.

An insider told Rob Shuter the group had an emergency all-hands-on-deck meeting: "Everyone’s scared — not just for Kanye, but for the kids. There was real panic in that meeting."

Apparently the family reunion ended with Kris pushing Kim to get her attorneys on speed dial.

The source continued: "Kris is done. She wants legal action, sole custody — whatever it takes to keep the kids safe."