Trump's Revenge: The Don to Grant 'Full Pardon' to Hunter Biden Whistleblower Devon Archer — 'He Was Screwed'
President Donald Trump is not in the business of breaking promises.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president is planning to issue a full and unconditional pardon to Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, after vowing his support to the "screwed over" entrepreneur over the weekend.
Trump, 78, offered Archer a pardon during their meeting at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia on Saturday night.
The meeting was set up by Tony Bobulinski – another former associate-turned-whistleblower of Hunter.
The president told The New York Post: "He's getting a full pardon. He was screwed by the Bidens. They destroyed him like they tried to destroy a lot of people."
He repeated: "A full pardon," further describing the troubled businessman as an "anti-Biden person" due to his crucial role in revealing Biden's corruption.
The presidential pardon will put an end to a decade-long struggle for Archer.
He had previously been facing prison time for securities fraud related to a failed deal with Hunter in 2015.
Archer, in return, showed a massive amount of gratitude toward Trump's decision.
He said: "I want to extend my deepest thanks to President Trump. I am grateful to the president for recognizing that I was the victim of a convoluted lawfare effort intended to destroy and silence me.
"Like so many people, my life was devastated by the Biden family's selfish disregard for the truth and for the peace of mind and happiness of others.
"The Bidens talk about justice, but they don’t mean it. I am grateful that the American people are now well aware of this reality."
Hunter was initially the target of a fraud investigation tied to a $60million tribal bond scheme, which also involved his former business partner, Archer.
Despite Hunter’s involvement – including receiving a $200,000 payment – he was not charged or required to testify, while Archer was convicted of fraud in 2018.
Archer’s conviction was overturned, reinstated, and ultimately led to a sentence in 2022, though his legal battles continued.
The prolonged battle deeply affected him, along with his wife Krista and their three children.
Archer said: "I want to thank my wife from the bottom of my heart for keeping the family intact in these fragile years.
"I never wanted any of this brought upon my family, (but) I now have the opportunity to return my full focus to family, friends, and professional life."
Hunter once referred to Archer as his "best friend in business," and Biden frequently thanked him for looking after his wayward son.
However, the Biden family distanced themselves from Archer once he became a liability.
The businessman later became a key whistleblower during the House impeachment inquiry, revealing Hunter had repeatedly involved his father, Joe Biden, in business calls with foreign associates – and even pressured him to intervene in Ukraine.
In December, Biden granted Hunter a full presidential pardon for any crimes tied to these dealings.
Now, Trump has granted Archer a pardon, offering him a sense of justice after years of legal struggles.
Archer, along with other whistleblowers like Bobulinski and Gary Shapley, played a vital role in exposing the Biden family's corruption.
The trio has since aligned in their efforts, with Bobulinski actively supporting Archer's cause at public events like the NCAA wrestling finals.