Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's Revenge: The Don to Grant 'Full Pardon' to Hunter Biden Whistleblower Devon Archer — 'He Was Screwed'

Split photo of Donald Trump, Devon Archer.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, will receive an unconditional pardon from President Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

President Donald Trump is not in the business of breaking promises.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president is planning to issue a full and unconditional pardon to Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, after vowing his support to the "screwed over" entrepreneur over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spent the weekend raging about disliking a portrait of himself and George Clooney.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump, 78, offered Archer a pardon during their meeting at the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The meeting was set up by Tony Bobulinski – another former associate-turned-whistleblower of Hunter.

The president told The New York Post: "He's getting a full pardon. He was screwed by the Bidens. They destroyed him like they tried to destroy a lot of people."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump full pardon hunter biden whistleblower devon archer
Source: MEGA

The president said the businessman has been 'screwed over by the Bidens.'

Article continues below advertisement

He repeated: "A full pardon," further describing the troubled businessman as an "anti-Biden person" due to his crucial role in revealing Biden's corruption.

The presidential pardon will put an end to a decade-long struggle for Archer.

He had previously been facing prison time for securities fraud related to a failed deal with Hunter in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Archer, in return, showed a massive amount of gratitude toward Trump's decision.

He said: "I want to extend my deepest thanks to President Trump. I am grateful to the president for recognizing that I was the victim of a convoluted lawfare effort intended to destroy and silence me.

"Like so many people, my life was devastated by the Biden family's selfish disregard for the truth and for the peace of mind and happiness of others.

"The Bidens talk about justice, but they don’t mean it. I am grateful that the American people are now well aware of this reality."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden controlled shadowy cabal bureaucrats
Source: MEGA

Archer shared a huge amount of gratitude for Trump's decision, especially after a decade-long struggle.

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter was initially the target of a fraud investigation tied to a $60million tribal bond scheme, which also involved his former business partner, Archer.

Despite Hunter’s involvement – including receiving a $200,000 payment – he was not charged or required to testify, while Archer was convicted of fraud in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Archer’s conviction was overturned, reinstated, and ultimately led to a sentence in 2022, though his legal battles continued.

The prolonged battle deeply affected him, along with his wife Krista and their three children.

Archer said: "I want to thank my wife from the bottom of my heart for keeping the family intact in these fragile years.

Article continues below advertisement

"I never wanted any of this brought upon my family, (but) I now have the opportunity to return my full focus to family, friends, and professional life."

Hunter once referred to Archer as his "best friend in business," and Biden frequently thanked him for looking after his wayward son.

However, the Biden family distanced themselves from Archer once he became a liability.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Gene Hackman

EXCLUSIVE: Why Gene Hackman Never Had to Die — How Alzheimer's-Stricken Icon Spent His Six Final Days Terrified, Dazed and Crying for Help After Deadly Mistake Sealed His Grim Fate

Photo of Elon Musk and Grimes

Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Hit With Shocking Health Diagnosis After Fight With 'Weird Obsessions and Motivations'

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump full pardon hunter biden whistleblower devon archer
Source: MEGA

Hunter was pardoned by his dad, Joe Biden, for any of his past crimes.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The businessman later became a key whistleblower during the House impeachment inquiry, revealing Hunter had repeatedly involved his father, Joe Biden, in business calls with foreign associates – and even pressured him to intervene in Ukraine.

In December, Biden granted Hunter a full presidential pardon for any crimes tied to these dealings.

Now, Trump has granted Archer a pardon, offering him a sense of justice after years of legal struggles.

Archer, along with other whistleblowers like Bobulinski and Gary Shapley, played a vital role in exposing the Biden family's corruption.

The trio has since aligned in their efforts, with Bobulinski actively supporting Archer's cause at public events like the NCAA wrestling finals.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.