Democrats Seethe as Ex-Prez Joe Biden and Wife Jill Tell Party Heavyweights They 'Want Back In'
Democrats aren't too happy with Joe Biden wanting to return to politics.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president has expressed his willingness to support and campaign for Democratic candidates amid a steep drop in popularity following the Trump administration's rollbacks of Democratic-backed programs.
Joe met with the new Democratic National Committee chairman, Ken Martin, to extend his help, but his offer seems to have not gained traction within the party.
According to party activists and donors, the ex-president, at 82 years old, represents the past rather than the future of the party.
A major Biden supporter anonymously asked: "Who's going to want Joe Biden back in the game?"
Alan Kessler, a longtime Democratic fundraiser from Philadelphia, said in an interview: "There are plenty of people in the Democratic Party who were obviously very frustrated with how things played out last year, but there are plenty of people who still love Joe Biden.
"At the appropriate time, Biden can be an asset to the party by campaigning in selected areas, such as his hometown, Scranton, Pennsylvania, but now isn't it.
"It's time to move on with new leadership."
Jane Kleeb, a vice chair of the DNC, was more optimistic about Joe rejoining the effort: "If you were to call any state party chair and ask them if they wanted Joe Biden to be a keynote speaker for their annual dinner, the answer would be yes. He is beloved by the party and beloved by the voters."
Recent polls indicate a record low for the Democratic Party's popularity, with only 27% of registered voters viewing the party positively.
President Donald Trump has even expressed excitement for Biden's return to the political arena, telling reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, March 21, that he hopes he does.
Former first lady Jill Biden also stands prepared to contribute to the party's efforts by campaigning and fundraising, recognizing the responsibilities that come with her previous roles.
An insider close to the first lady said: "She recognizes that serving in the capacities that she served is an honor and it comes with responsibilities to the party. And she's prepared to help in any way she can."
Joe is currently developing his upcoming memoir, he has been consulting former senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior White House advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti to help with the upcoming book.
He has also been splitting his time between Delaware and Washington for meetings in office space supplied by the federal government.