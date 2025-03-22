Democrats Seethe as Ex-Prez Joe Biden and Wife Jill Tell Party Heavyweights They 'Want Back In'

Alan Kessler, a longtime Democratic fundraiser from Philadelphia, said in an interview: "There are plenty of people in the Democratic Party who were obviously very frustrated with how things played out last year, but there are plenty of people who still love Joe Biden.

"At the appropriate time, Biden can be an asset to the party by campaigning in selected areas, such as his hometown, Scranton, Pennsylvania, but now isn't it.

"It's time to move on with new leadership."

Jane Kleeb, a vice chair of the DNC, was more optimistic about Joe rejoining the effort: "If you were to call any state party chair and ask them if they wanted Joe Biden to be a keynote speaker for their annual dinner, the answer would be yes. He is beloved by the party and beloved by the voters."