EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Declares Ex Kanye West 'Can't Be a Dad Right Now' As She Gets Set to Unleash Legal Bulldogs on Rapper to Block His Access to Their Kids Forever
Troubled Kanye West is facing the prospect of losing custody of his kids after embroiling daughter North in a sick tribute to fallen mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, it has been claimed.
Sources have told RadarOnline.com "petrified and furious" Kim Kardashian is consulting lawyers to draw up a battle plan to save their four kids from being subjected to Hitler-loving West's increasingly erratic behavior.
A well-placed insider said: "In light of recent developments, it has become clear that Kanye's behavior has spiraled to a level that is no longer sustainable for Kim and their children.
"The decision to involve legal counsel underscores the severity of their situation and the urgency with which Kim feels she must act to protect their family.
"As she grapples with the heartache of a partner who is unable to meet the parenting standards she had hoped for, the emotional toll is immense. Kim is acutely aware that the ones who will bear the brunt of this turmoil are their children, and her resolve to shield them is unwavering.
"Her frustration has peaked, especially after Kanye blatantly disregarded her plea to remove North from that song, an act that not only tarnishes their family's reputation but also places their daughter in a morally ambiguous spotlight."
Our source added: "This behavior is not just a breach of trust; it reflects a profound level of contempt that has shifted the dynamics of their co-parenting relationship.
"As Kim navigates this painful process, her focus remains on ensuring that their children are insulated from the chaos swirling around Kanye."
The rapper has horrified fans and family by releasing a track featuring his daughter North alongside alleged sex offender Combs.
It came hot on the heels of the rapper’s most recent antisemitic outbursts and Nazi sympathizing.
Kardashian, 44, and West, 47, have joint custody of North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 – but that could change given the gravity of the racist rapper's recent stunts.
We have reported how West is being pushed to ever more outlandish behavior because he is being driven crazy by his $850,000 face furniture, according to experts.
RadarOnline.com revealed medics and sources close to the music mogul are convinced his brain is being poisoned by his titanium and diamond grillz dental work.
The insiders reckon toothpaste-shy West isn't cleaning behind his elaborate facial jewelry and side-effects of the metals, plus tooth decay are rapidly unhinging his mind.
A source told us: "Kanye’s extravagant mouth bling could become a serious issue. Regardless of the expense he went to for those shiny gems and precious metals, the lack of proper cleaning is alarming. It's very likely that he's already facing tooth decay and gum infection – and that it is driving him utterly mad!
"Gum disease can lead to complications, even impacting brain function. There are concerns that harmful metals may have leached into his system, potentially affecting his mental state."
The insider added: "This could explain some of his erratic behavior and rants. True to form, Kanye seems oblivious to the risks as he displays his grillz, behaving as though he's invincible, which may have dire repercussions.
"And Kanye's wife Bianca Censori isn't particularly fond of the grillz look. While Bianca tells Kanye his 'grillz' are stylish and makes him feel manly, deep down, she finds his teeth absolutely off-putting."