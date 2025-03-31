EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Declares Ex Kanye West 'Can't Be a Dad Right Now' As She Gets Set to Unleash Legal Bulldogs on Rapper to Block His Access to Their Kids Forever

A well-placed insider said: "In light of recent developments, it has become clear that Kanye's behavior has spiraled to a level that is no longer sustainable for Kim and their children.

"The decision to involve legal counsel underscores the severity of their situation and the urgency with which Kim feels she must act to protect their family.

"As she grapples with the heartache of a partner who is unable to meet the parenting standards she had hoped for, the emotional toll is immense. Kim is acutely aware that the ones who will bear the brunt of this turmoil are their children, and her resolve to shield them is unwavering.

"Her frustration has peaked, especially after Kanye blatantly disregarded her plea to remove North from that song, an act that not only tarnishes their family's reputation but also places their daughter in a morally ambiguous spotlight."