The 2025 Met Gala Makes History After Raising $31Million This Year — As Backlash Surrounding The Very Lavish Event in Trump's Crumbling Economy Ramps Up
The fashion world's biggest night broke records before the doors even opened.
The 2025 Met Gala raked in a jaw-dropping $31 million for the Metropolitan Museum of Art by Monday morning – smashing last year's $26 million total and setting a new bar for the star-studded fundraiser, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With the likes of A$AP Rocky, LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, and Colman Domingo taking the reins alongside the iconic Anna Wintour, the 2025 guest list is a "who's who" of the fashion and entertainment world.
Last year, stars like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna graced the guest list – and this year is expected to bring even more unforgettable moments.
The 2025 Met Gala promises an unforgettable theme, with an exhibition titled "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" showcasing the evolution of Black men's fashion.
The Vogue editor-in-chief called the theme "particularly meaningful and emotional," stressing how "the Black fashion community needs to be supported as much as possible."
She said on Good Morning America: "What I'm hoping that this exhibition will do is really put a light on the talent of all these arbiters of style.
"And look at their traditions and their history and their culture. But most importantly to me, in a way, is when I look at the show I see freedom. I see liberation. I see hope. I see respect. And I see joy."
For those fortunate enough to secure an invite to fashion's biggest night, a solo ticket will cost $75,000 – while a full table starts at $350,000.
However, up-and-coming designers may get a pass, as Wintour often extends invitations to them at no cost. Celebrities showcasing a designer's creations also typically receive VIP treatment.
The number of guests can vary, with 500 being considered an intimate, cozy crowd, while 800 – the largest attendance the Met Gala has ever had – is seen as too many.
Despite its lavish reputation, the organizers aim to keep the gala exclusive for the select few who score an invite, with Wintour typically starting the guest list with a goal of capping it at 500.
As many prepare for fashion's biggest night, some high-profile names have found themselves on the "banned" list.
In a 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show, Wintour revealed the one celebrity she would never invite back to the Met Gala: Donald Trump.
While Trump and his wife, Melania, attended several times, their last appearance was in 2012.
And speaking of Trump, the president's "crumbling" economy has somewhat cast a shadow over this year's Met Gala, with some boycotting the star-studded affair and urging Vogue to "focus on issues and use their platform to take a stand."
Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy's grandson, recently went on a social media rampage directed at Wintour and Vogue.
He said in a video: "Hey, Anna Wintour. I'm sorry but I'm boycotting the Met Gala this year. I can't go in good conscience with so much happening around the world and at home."
He captioned the video: "BOYCOTT MET GALA 2025 sorry Anna WINTOUR but it’s NOT THE TIME @voguemagazine."
"It's just not the time. It's not the time for a party like that. So I'm calling on everybody to boycott the Met Gala. It's not the time."
On X, Schlossberg continued his rant stating "FASHION IS POLITICAL."
Others have similarly boycotted this year's gala, with one writing on the platform: "The Met gala is the epitome of capitalism. Rich celebrities who have shown nothing but complicity with their silence towards Palestine, and while they wear multimillion-dollar dresses, people are dying of hunger on the streets in every city."
Another said: "Terrible take. People don’t hate the Met Gala bc they 'hate museum fundraisers' or find fashion 'valueless.' The Met Gala is an obscene display of wealth in a country where 60% of us live paycheck to paycheck."