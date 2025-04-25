Jack Schlossberg V. Vogue! John F. Kennedy's Grandson Calls for Everyone To 'Boycott' His Former Boss Anna Wintour's Met Gala — 'It's Not The Time For A Party'

Schlossberg went on a social media rampage directed at Wintour and Vogue.

He said in a video: "Hey, Anna Wintour. I'm sorry but I'm boycotting the Met Gala this year. I can't go in good conscience with so much happening around the world and at home.

"It's just not the time. It's not the time for a party like that. So I'm calling on everybody to boycott the Met Gala. It's not the time."