Jack Schlossberg V. Vogue! John F. Kennedy's Grandson Calls for Everyone To 'Boycott' His Former Boss Anna Wintour's Met Gala — 'It's Not The Time For A Party'
John F. Kennedy's grandson has waged a war against his Vogue boss Anna Wintour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jack Schlossberg, who previously worked as a political correspondent for the publication, announced he's boycotting the star-studded Met Gala as he called on Vogue to "focus on issues and use their platform to take a stand."
Schlossberg went on a social media rampage directed at Wintour and Vogue.
He said in a video: "Hey, Anna Wintour. I'm sorry but I'm boycotting the Met Gala this year. I can't go in good conscience with so much happening around the world and at home.
"It's just not the time. It's not the time for a party like that. So I'm calling on everybody to boycott the Met Gala. It's not the time."
He captioned the video: "BOYCOTT MET GALA 2025 sorry Anna WINTOUR but it’s NOT THE TIME @voguemagazine."
Kennedy's grandson appeared to be boycotting the "opulent" event due to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
Schlossberg shared an AI overview of the Met Gala boycott, which said: "The Met Gala has faced calls for boycott due to the event's perceived opulence and its juxtaposition with global crises, particularly the ongoing conflict in Gaza."
In another follow-up post, Schlossberg was standing on a paddle board as he explained he still "loves to party" and has "had a great time" at previous Met Galas he attended, but this time is different.
He repeated: "But this year, with so much happening around the world and at home, I cannot in good conscience go to the Met Gala."
The 32-year-old then announced he will be creating his "own" channel.
He said: "Instead, I'll be launching something brand new. Something of my own.
"Something important and informative. Thank you all so much, I'm boycotting the Met Gala."
In another post Schlossberg took a swing at his previous experience working with Vogue and shared a past article spotlighting him in the magazine, captioned: "I GUESS I SHOULDVE KEPT MY MOUTH SHUT — then I’d have fit in at the MET GALA."
On X, Schlossberg continued his rant stating "FASHION IS POLITICAL."
He added: "So then why is VOGUE SO QUIET ?! VOGUE shouldn't be so scared of my boycott OF THE MET GALA they should focus on issues and use their platform to take a stand. corporate interests often succeed in making fashion less attractive and relevant BOYCOTT."
In a follow-up post he added: "WILL NOT BE ATTENDING THE MET GALA THIS YEAR It's not the time for that: instead of partying, I'll be focused on launching my new live channel."
His latest unhinged social media posting comes after insiders claimed his influential family were distancing themselves from Schlossberg due to his "embarrassing" online antics.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed the Kennedy family were refusing to "take blame or responsibility" for Schlossberg's statements – and further claimed he was "more Schlossberg than Kennedy."
An insider close to the family said: "Members of the Kennedy family, although embarrassed by and for Jack, are adamant that they feel no blame or responsibility for his boorish online shenanigans.
"They feel Jack's dark persona is a clear case of 'like father, like son.' That he's a chip off the old block who inherited more the traits and characteristics of his father than having the Kennedy attributes of his mother."