'Completely Unacceptable': Pete Hegseth Calls Out 'Fat' Military Troops and Demands For 'Real Fitness and Weight Standards' — 'This is What We Are Changing'

Hegseth, who is said to be on the chopping block at the Department of Defense, shared a similar remark while speaking at the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

He explained: "To be lethal, you have to trust that the warrior alongside you in battle or the troops fighting in the unit that many of you will lead are capable, truly physically capable of doing what is necessary under fire.

"They need to be fit, not fat. Sharp, not shabby. Especially, our leaders."