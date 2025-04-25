'Completely Unacceptable': Pete Hegseth Calls Out 'Fat' Military Troops and Demands For 'Real Fitness and Weight Standards' — 'This is What We Are Changing'
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is pledging to whip the military back into fighting shape.
The 44-year-old fired off on X Friday, vowing to tighten fitness standards and go from "fat" to "fit" after a bombshell report claimed two-thirds of the U.S.'s reserve troops are overweight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He wrote: "Completely unacceptable. This is what happens when standards are IGNORED — and this is what we are changing. REAL fitness & weight standards are here. "We will be FIT, not FAT."
Hegseth’s response followed a new American Security Project study released Thursday, revealing 68% of reserve troops are now classified as overweight or obese – up from 65% in 2018.
In a 22-page study, researchers wrote: "Obesity and its associated conditions, many of which may prevent or delay deployment, play a major role in limiting reserve component readiness.
"Obesity is strongly associated with numerous conditions within the top five disease categories driving reserve medical encounters and hospital bed days."
Obesity is a top reason applicants are disqualified and troops separate early in the Guard and Reserve, with men affected more than women.
The Army National Guard has the highest obesity rate at 20.6%, while the Marine Corps Reserve has the lowest at 7.3%.
Researchers added: "As most National Guard and reserve personnel serve part-time, there are a number of unique logistical and lifestyle challenges to consider when crafting policy to prevent and treat obesity in the reserve component."
Hegseth, who is said to be on the chopping block at the Department of Defense, shared a similar remark while speaking at the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania earlier this week.
He explained: "To be lethal, you have to trust that the warrior alongside you in battle or the troops fighting in the unit that many of you will lead are capable, truly physically capable of doing what is necessary under fire.
"They need to be fit, not fat. Sharp, not shabby. Especially, our leaders."
Back in March, Hegseth posted another message on X — only that time, he swapped "shabby" for "sloppy."
He said: "Our troops will be fit – not fat. Our troops will look sharp – not sloppy. We seek only quality – not quotas. BOTTOM LINE: our @DeptofDefense will make standards HIGH & GREAT again — across the entire force."
Hegseth's recent remarks follow him brushing off fresh media reports accusing him of a second military leak – this time involving classified details about strikes in Yemen.
He allegedly shared the intel with 13 people via his personal phone, including his wife and brother, revealing specifics like the timing of U.S. fighter jet takeoffs and targets.
Following his second national security blunder in just a few months at the Pentagon, NPR reported the White House has discreetly kicked off the search to replace Hegseth – despite vocal support from President Trump and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
An anonymous U.S. official reportedly told NPR: "The White House has begun the process of looking for a new Secretary of Defense," though the person wasn't cleared to speak on the matter publicly.
Trump has expressed support for Hegseth, dismissing concerns over the text leaks as a "waste of time."
He added: "He's doing a great job — ask the Houthis how he's doing."
Hegseth has also denied any wrongdoing, explaining during a White House Easter event: "This is what the media does, they take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people, ruin their reputation.
"Not gonna work with me because we're changing the Defense Department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of warfighters."
The acting inspector general of the Defense Department is currently reviewing his disclosures.