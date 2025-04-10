EXCLUSIVE: United Slobs of America! The Nation's Fattest Cities Exposed – Is Yours On the List?

Everything's bigger in Texas – including the people, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A new survey of America's 100 fattest cities found that the No1 chubby champion of the Lone Star State is McAllen, a city of 147,000.

Forty-five percent of its residents are obese, while an additional 31 percent are overweight.

McAllen also has the second-highest share of obese teenagers and the fifth-highest share of obese kids.

All the excess poundage is taking its toll on residents' health it has the eighth-highest share of people with diabetes and the fourth-highest heart-disease rate of the cities studied.