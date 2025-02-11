Scandal-Hit New York City Mayor Eric Adams Handed 'Get Out of Jail Free' Card by Donald Trump After President's VERY Unexpected Intervention in His Bribery Case

The New York City Mayor has been handed a "get out of jail free" card by President Donald Trump after his very unexpected intervention in the case. RadarOnline.com can report Eric Adams' legal troubles may be over after federal prosecutors were told to drop his corruption case after he spent many, many months attempting to get close with the 47th President.

Back in September, Adams was charged with five counts in an alleged long-standing conspiracy connected to improper benefits, illegal campaign contributions, and an attempted cover-up. In the indictment, which was filed last September in federal court in Manhattan, Adams was accused of using his official positions with New York City to leverage "illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel" and "as a result of those false certifications, ADAMS's 2021 mayoral campaign received more than $10,000,000 in public funds." Adams denied any wrongdoing and even referred to his legal battles as a "cruel episode."

In a statement Tuesday morning, Adams said: "This has been the most difficult fifteen months of my life. I never broke the law, and I never would. I would never put any personal benefit above my solemn responsibility as your mayor. "I never asked anyone to break the law on my behalf or on behalf of my campaign. I absolutely never traded my power as an elected official for any personal benefit."

On Monday, a Justice Department memo called for federal charges to be shelved "without prejudice." The note read: "The Justice Department has reached this conclusion without assessing the strength of the evidence or the legal theories on which the case is based." Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove also said in the note the charges against Adams can be reconsidered by the Southern District of New York after the New York City mayoral election this November.

After the shocking announcement, Adams' critics wasted no time ripping apart the politician. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said in a statement: "The mayor is simply lying to New Yorkers – the good news is, he’s never given them a reason to believe him before, so I hope they don’t start now. "He is still entitled to prove his innocence, but that is not what happened here. The Department of Justice did not drop this case because they believe the mayor to be innocent, they explicitly stated that this decision is not based on a review of evidence. Nor is it gone forever – the request is to dismiss without prejudice, with the ability to bring the case back in the future."

