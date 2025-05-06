Who Died? 'Boring' and 'Underwhelming' Met Gala Blasted By Fans As Fashion's Big Night Compared To a 'Funeral' Amid A-Lister No-Shows

This year’s theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style no doubt helped trigger the morbid feel, as the red carpet was besieged by celebrities in drab black and grey outfits.

Even the Kardashians — Kyle Jenner and Kim Kardashian — appeared to tone down their looks compared to previous years.

Fans flocked to social media to voice their disappointment over the 2025 event — with some even speculating the Met Gala is "dead."

One fan wrote: "Maybe it's the theme, I don't know but so far the outfits at the Met Gala have been so dull, boring & just underwhelming #Met Gala," while another declared this year's bash was the "most boring #MetGala ever."