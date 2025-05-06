Who Died? 'Boring' and 'Underwhelming' Met Gala Blasted By Fans As Fashion's Big Night Compared To a 'Funeral' Amid A-Lister No-Shows
The Met Gala has been blasted as "boring" and "underwhelming" as fans compared fashion's big night to a "funeral."
RadarOnline.com can also reveal major A-list no-shows, including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Ariana Grande, also contributed to the general discontent surrounding the annual showpiece, which took place on Monday night in New York City's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year’s theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style no doubt helped trigger the morbid feel, as the red carpet was besieged by celebrities in drab black and grey outfits.
Even the Kardashians — Kyle Jenner and Kim Kardashian — appeared to tone down their looks compared to previous years.
Fans flocked to social media to voice their disappointment over the 2025 event — with some even speculating the Met Gala is "dead."
One fan wrote: "Maybe it's the theme, I don't know but so far the outfits at the Met Gala have been so dull, boring & just underwhelming #Met Gala," while another declared this year's bash was the "most boring #MetGala ever."
A third commented: "Everyone at the Met Gala is dressing how I would dress to the funeral of my nemesis," while a fourth chimed in: "Okay, is the Met Gala theme 'funeral'?"
Fans were also left exhausted seeing the same "boring suits" worn by the likes of Hollywood hunks Jeremy Allen White and Callum Turner on the red carpet.
Some wondered if celebrities were "misunderstanding" the year's theme — focused on black dandyism — or if it accidentally encouraged "boring" looks.
"You know the theme is boring when most people look basic and even Zendaya flopped," one X user remarked.
While the night's "boring" outfits dominated the conversation on social media, many Met Gala devotees couldn't help but remark on the lack of star power.
Many were left disappointed as they wasted time waiting for Swift, Gaga, Perry and Lively to "show up."
Swift skipped the Met Gala despite both her and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, being invited by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Swift's schedule is seemingly wide open after wrapping her billion-dollar Eras Tour late last year, while Kelce is enjoying the NFL off-season.
Both Gaga and Perry — who have become fan-favorite Met Gala attendees with their fierce looks — are currently on their respective world tours.
But Lively's absence from the event is somewhat expected, as she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are currently in the midst of a headline-making legal war with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.
Also missing from the action were Met Gala favorites like Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bella Hadid.
The Met Gala 2025 was co-chaired by Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour, with Lebron James as the honorary chair.
The guest list for the annual soiree was leaked just hours before kickoff.