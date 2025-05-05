Your tip
Kim Kardashian

Fashion's Biggest Night: See The 2025 Met Gala's Best and Worst Looks for 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Theme

Photo of Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya
Source: Instagram@voguemagazine

Fashion's biggest night saw some incredible looks, as well as some terrible ones.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 5 2025, Published 7:52 p.m. ET

The 2025 Met Gala was a big night for fashion, and many stars got the party started by taking over the red carpet with their daring looks, RadarOnline.com can report.

This year, the Costume Institute's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which "explores the history and cultural influence of Black style."

Sydney Sweeney

The 27-year-old recently single actress looked elegant in a black sequin dress with short sleeves and a cut-out.

sydney sweeney met gala
Source: MEGA
Zendaya

Zendaya, 28, kicked off her bridal era in this stunning white custom 3-piece Louis Vuitton suit.

met gala fashion
Source: Instagram@voguemagazine

The stunning actress put her long legs on display in this white suit.

Gigi Hadid

The birthday girl turned into a golden girl for fashion's biggest night. The 30-year-old model looked very elegant in her stunning gown.

themet gigihadid
Source: MEGA
Diana Ross

The music icon wore a showstopping white crystal-embellished gown that almost took over the famous navy blue carpet leading up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

met gala diana ross
Source: MEGA
Lupita Nyong'o

The actress arrived at the lavish event wearing a powder-blue suit by Chanel, pairing the look with a matching hat and sheer cape.

themet lupitanyongo
Source: MEGA
Lorde

Lorde has finally stepped back into the spotlight during fashion's biggest night of the year. The singer wore a sheer bandeau and a slinky maxi skirt, along with a matching tuxedo jacket.

met gala fashion
Source: Instagram@voguemagazine

Lorde's outfit choice left many fans with questions.

Kim Kardashian

The reality television queen's daughter posted a few videos with her daughter North before she hit the red carpet.

met gala fashion
Source: TikTok@kimandnorth

The mother-daughter duo took a moment to show off their fashionable look.

Lisa Manobal

Despite achieving major success following her debut album, the singer suffered a flop with this Louis Vuitton pantless look.

met lisa blackpink
Source: MEGA
Venus Williams

Venus Williams' dark green outfit was slammed as a "damn mess" on social media after the sports icon walked the carpet.

met gala fashion
Source: Instagram@voguemagazine

The tennis legend's outfit didn't go over well with her fans.

