Fashion's Biggest Night: See The 2025 Met Gala's Best and Worst Looks for 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Theme
The 2025 Met Gala was a big night for fashion, and many stars got the party started by taking over the red carpet with their daring looks, RadarOnline.com can report.
This year, the Costume Institute's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which "explores the history and cultural influence of Black style."
Sydney Sweeney
The 27-year-old recently single actress looked elegant in a black sequin dress with short sleeves and a cut-out.
Zendaya
Zendaya, 28, kicked off her bridal era in this stunning white custom 3-piece Louis Vuitton suit.
Gigi Hadid
The birthday girl turned into a golden girl for fashion's biggest night. The 30-year-old model looked very elegant in her stunning gown.
Diana Ross
The music icon wore a showstopping white crystal-embellished gown that almost took over the famous navy blue carpet leading up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Lupita Nyong'o
The actress arrived at the lavish event wearing a powder-blue suit by Chanel, pairing the look with a matching hat and sheer cape.
Lorde
Lorde has finally stepped back into the spotlight during fashion's biggest night of the year. The singer wore a sheer bandeau and a slinky maxi skirt, along with a matching tuxedo jacket.
Kim Kardashian
The reality television queen's daughter posted a few videos with her daughter North before she hit the red carpet.
Lisa Manobal
Despite achieving major success following her debut album, the singer suffered a flop with this Louis Vuitton pantless look.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams' dark green outfit was slammed as a "damn mess" on social media after the sports icon walked the carpet.