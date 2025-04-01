Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Devino 'Separated in January' — As 'Euphoria' Star Flaunts Beach Body, Ringless Finger… And 'Dates' Glen Powell
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Devino secretly split in January, four months before they were due to marry.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple were last photographed together on January 20 and it was revealed they called off their wedding the following month.
Since the break-up, Sweeney, 27, has been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at times being joined by her girlfriends, whom she took with her to Paris Fashion Week.
Meanwhile, Devino, 41, has been in Los Angeles overseeing building work at Sweeney's mansion.
During that time, the Euphoria star deleted a photo of her kissing Devino from her Instagram — which may have been the kiss of death for their relationship.
The pair got engaged in 2022, after sparking dating rumors in 2018, and planned to get hitched in May before cancelling the nuptials.
Sweeney recently returned from a safari with pals and appeared to flaunt her new single status by posing up for a sultry beach shoot, minus her engagement ring.
Troubles in their relationship are believed to stem from Sweeney's packed work diary.
The actress has multiple projects in the pipeline, including a return to her star-making show Euphoria, in which she plays Cassie Howard.
She is slated to star in the remake of the 1960s Jane Fonda classic Barbarella, and has already filmed a biopic of pioneering 1980s boxer Christy Martin.
The actress also recently wrapped a movie called The Housemaid alongside It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar, and she is signed to the role of Kim Novak in the film Scandalous! about the Old Hollywood icon's romance with Sammy Davis Jr.
An insider said: "Sydney doesn't have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
The source added: "Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her co-stars. It's a tough dynamic for Jonathan."
Sweeney sparked new dating rumors with former co-star Glen Powell, 36, after she was spotted at his sister Leslie's wedding rehearsal dinner at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex in Dallas over the weekend.
The pair, who starred in the 2023 comedy Anyone But You, were the subject of intense dating rumors at the time, so much so Sweeney was forced to deny them publicly.
She said: "That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot.
"And I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever."