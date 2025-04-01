Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Devino 'Separated in January' — As 'Euphoria' Star Flaunts Beach Body, Ringless Finger… And 'Dates' Glen Powell

Since the break-up, Sweeney, 27, has been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at times being joined by her girlfriends, whom she took with her to Paris Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, Devino, 41, has been in Los Angeles overseeing building work at Sweeney's mansion.

During that time, the Euphoria star deleted a photo of her kissing Devino from her Instagram — which may have been the kiss of death for their relationship.

The pair got engaged in 2022, after sparking dating rumors in 2018, and planned to get hitched in May before cancelling the nuptials.