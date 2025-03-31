Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney 'Flaunts Singledom' By Ripping Off Engagement Ring for Sizzling Beach Outing — After 'Euphoria' Star 'Called Off' Engagement to Fiancé Jonathan Devino

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @sydneysweeney/instagram

Sydney Sweeney ditched her wedding ring for Instagram shoot after caling off wedding to fiancé Jonathan Devino.

March 31 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sydney Sweeney has ditched her engagement ring amid claims she's cancelled her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Devino.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sweeney, 27, posed up for a picture, which she later posted on Instagram, crouching down in the sand that clearly showed her sparkler missing.

Article continues below advertisement
sydneysweeney
Source: @sydneysweeney

Sweeney crouched down in the sand showing off her big beaming smile for the sultry shoot.

Article continues below advertisement

She recently returned from a vacation with friends in Tanzania where she went on safari.

Insiders recently revealed the Euphoria star and Devino, 41, called off their May wedding and were taking time apart.

A source said: "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split.

"Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.

"They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."

Article continues below advertisement
sydneysweeney
Source: @sydneysweeney/instagram

Sweeney has recently returned from a vacation with friends in Tanzania where she went on safari.

Article continues below advertisement

The source also expressed: "A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments."

Sweeney started dating the restaurant entrepreneur in 2018, and he proposed four years later.

The actress, soon to star in a Barbarella remake, had referred to him as her "best friend" — but last year was forced to deny she had grown close to Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell.

She said: "That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot.

"And I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Devino were due to get hitched in May but canceled the nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

In late 2023, Powell also denied that there was anything romantic between the two but said: "No, but we do love each other. And, honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I've ever met. She's really great."

Sweeney and Powell reunited in Dallas recently, sparking fresh romance rumors — despite claims nothing has ever happened between the pair.

She joined Powell at his sister Leslie's wedding rehearsal dinner at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex over the weekend.

READ MORE ON NEWS
stus image templates

Hollywood Cash Crisis: Minnie Driver 'Sensationally Quits Massive Production After it Ran Out of Cash' — Leaving Star 'Owed Money and Cast Without $800,000 in Wages'

Embedded Image

The Who Frontman Roger Daltrey's Agonizing Final Days: Rocker, 81, Heartbreakingly Admits He's Close to Going 'Full Tommy' as He's Now Deaf and Losing Eyesight

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The actress was recently spotted with former co-star Glenn Powell, who she was romantically linked with while filming Anyone but You.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sweeney was also spotted enjoying brunch with some of his family members on a separate occasion — but Powell was not seen on that specific outing, according to a source.

In the pictures, Sweeney was stylish, wearing a fitted, long-sleeved ensemble and that allowed her blonde locks to flow down past her shoulders in light waves.

However, a separate insider claimed Powell and Sweeney did not attend the dinner as a couple.

They also emphasized that the blonde beauty was accompanied by her best friend to the wedding — which she had RSVP'd for way before she postponed her wedding to Davino.

The source added Sweeney is "very close" to Powell's sister Leslie and is also "good friends" with his family.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.