Sydney Sweeney 'Flaunts Singledom' By Ripping Off Engagement Ring for Sizzling Beach Outing — After 'Euphoria' Star 'Called Off' Engagement to Fiancé Jonathan Devino
Sydney Sweeney has ditched her engagement ring amid claims she's cancelled her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Devino.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sweeney, 27, posed up for a picture, which she later posted on Instagram, crouching down in the sand that clearly showed her sparkler missing.
She recently returned from a vacation with friends in Tanzania where she went on safari.
Insiders recently revealed the Euphoria star and Devino, 41, called off their May wedding and were taking time apart.
A source said: "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split.
"Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.
"They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."
The source also expressed: "A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments."
Sweeney started dating the restaurant entrepreneur in 2018, and he proposed four years later.
The actress, soon to star in a Barbarella remake, had referred to him as her "best friend" — but last year was forced to deny she had grown close to Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell.
She said: "That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot.
"And I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever."
In late 2023, Powell also denied that there was anything romantic between the two but said: "No, but we do love each other. And, honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I've ever met. She's really great."
Sweeney and Powell reunited in Dallas recently, sparking fresh romance rumors — despite claims nothing has ever happened between the pair.
She joined Powell at his sister Leslie's wedding rehearsal dinner at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex over the weekend.
Sweeney was also spotted enjoying brunch with some of his family members on a separate occasion — but Powell was not seen on that specific outing, according to a source.
In the pictures, Sweeney was stylish, wearing a fitted, long-sleeved ensemble and that allowed her blonde locks to flow down past her shoulders in light waves.
However, a separate insider claimed Powell and Sweeney did not attend the dinner as a couple.
They also emphasized that the blonde beauty was accompanied by her best friend to the wedding — which she had RSVP'd for way before she postponed her wedding to Davino.
The source added Sweeney is "very close" to Powell's sister Leslie and is also "good friends" with his family.