Sydney Sweeney 'Flaunts Singledom' By Ripping Off Engagement Ring for Sizzling Beach Outing — After 'Euphoria' Star 'Called Off' Engagement to Fiancé Jonathan Devino

She recently returned from a vacation with friends in Tanzania where she went on safari.

Insiders recently revealed the Euphoria star and Devino, 41, called off their May wedding and were taking time apart.

A source said: "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split.

"Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.

"They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."