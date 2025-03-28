Showing Him What He's Missing? Sydney Sweeney Shares VERY Revealing Bikini-Clad Snap After 'Calling off Wedding' To Fiancé Jonathan Davino

As news of the Euphoria star's engagement made headlines, Sweeney, 27, took to Instagram to show off what her ex-fiancé, 41, would be missing.

Sydney Sweeney has appeared to embrace single life as she posted a series of bikini-clad photos after calling off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her second post in the series was a video seemingly focused on Sweeney's best assets.

The first photo featured a profile shot of Sweeney arched backwards underwater in a pool, blowing bubbles as her arms stretched over her head and mess of hair.

On Thursday, March 27, the blonde bombshell shared a series of artistic snaps in a string bikini from photographer Amber Asaly.

Sweeney showed off her toned physique amid news of her split from Davino.

One Instagram user commented on the post: "She knows what she's doing."

Within hours Sweeney racked up over 3.5 million likes on the post, as fans rushed to the comments to gush over the actress' "mermaid" moment.

In the video, Sweeney could be seen falling to the bottom of the pool while she arched her back and posed her legs in various positions. The post was paired with Chris Isaak's hit song Wicked Game.

The pair's wedding was set to take place in May 2025, but insiders revealed the couple "hit a rough patch" and are now having to "reassess" their relationship , including whether or not they wanted to stay together at all.

Sweeney and Davino started dating in 2018 but mostly kept their relationship private before announcing their engagement in 2022.

While the Emmy nominee showed off her toned physique on Instagram, insiders shed light on why Sweeney and Davino decided to postpone their nuptials.

Sources claim Sweeney and Davino are now trying to 'reassess' their relationship.

An insider told the Daily Mail: "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.

"They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it.

"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."

Meanwhile, another source told a separate outlet the couple have already made their decision and split.

Sweeney has not been seen with Davino since January and she's reportedly been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel since mid-February.