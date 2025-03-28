Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Showing Him What He's Missing? Sydney Sweeney Shares VERY Revealing Bikini-Clad Snap After 'Calling off Wedding' To Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney sent the internet into a frenzy posting bikini pictures amid her breakup news.

Profile Image

March 28 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sydney Sweeney has appeared to embrace single life as she posted a series of bikini-clad photos after calling off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As news of the Euphoria star's engagement made headlines, Sweeney, 27, took to Instagram to show off what her ex-fiancé, 41, would be missing.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney let herself go
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has been dating Davino since 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday, March 27, the blonde bombshell shared a series of artistic snaps in a string bikini from photographer Amber Asaly.

The first photo featured a profile shot of Sweeney arched backwards underwater in a pool, blowing bubbles as her arms stretched over her head and mess of hair.

Her second post in the series was a video seemingly focused on Sweeney's best assets.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY/INSTAGRAM

Sweeney showed off her toned physique amid news of her split from Davino.

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, Sweeney could be seen falling to the bottom of the pool while she arched her back and posed her legs in various positions. The post was paired with Chris Isaak's hit song Wicked Game.

Within hours Sweeney racked up over 3.5 million likes on the post, as fans rushed to the comments to gush over the actress' "mermaid" moment.

One Instagram user commented on the post: "She knows what she's doing."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SYDNEY_SWEENEY/INSTAGRAM

Fans gushed over Sweeney's 'thirst trap.'

Article continues below advertisement

While the Emmy nominee showed off her toned physique on Instagram, insiders shed light on why Sweeney and Davino decided to postpone their nuptials.

Sweeney and Davino started dating in 2018 but mostly kept their relationship private before announcing their engagement in 2022.

The pair's wedding was set to take place in May 2025, but insiders revealed the couple "hit a rough patch" and are now having to "reassess" their relationship, including whether or not they wanted to stay together at all.

Article continues below advertisement
sydney sweeney rumors fiance jonathan davino funding flash lifestyle
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Sweeney and Davino are now trying to 'reassess' their relationship.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Ariana Grande.

Wickedly Different: Ariana Grande Looks Completely Unrecognizable For Grandma Role In New Short Film 'Brighter Days Ahead' — As Friends Worry Over Singer's Health Amid Jam-Packed Work Schedule

Photo of Russell Brand, 'Snow White'

Rachel Zegler Slammed as 'Haughty' Amid 'Snow White' Box Office Catastrophe — By Controversial Comedian and Right-Wing Influencer Russell Brand

Article continues below advertisement

An insider told the Daily Mail: "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.

"They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it.

"Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn't handle the stress."

Meanwhile, another source told a separate outlet the couple have already made their decision and split.

Sweeney has not been seen with Davino since January and she's reportedly been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel since mid-February.

The insider further claimed: "A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments."

Since her HBO series launched Sweeney to superstardom, the actress has been in high-demand in Hollywood, starting in leading roles with equally sought-after male leads including Glen Powell.

She's currently slated to star in a remake of Jane Fonda's 1960s hit Barbarella and has already filmed a biopic about 1980s boxer Christy Martin, which is currently in post-production.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.