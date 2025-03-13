7 Year Itch? Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Facing Rumors Their Romance Which Kicked Off in 2018 is 'On the Rocks' — After She Was Hit by Glen Powell 'Cheating' Gossip and Amid 'Turmoil' of Wedding Delay

The private couple – who met in 2018 and got engaged in 2022 – have reportedly put their wedding plans on ice, with many thinking they are going their separate ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, are said to be in the middle of a relationship crisis and are trying to agree on what the next steps should be.

Sweeney and Davino got engaged in 2022, but are not yet married.

The wild rumors have been pushed up by claims Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, are not even living together, with the Immaculate actress said to be staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel without her man.

The two have also not been seen publicly together since earlier this year.

An insider told MailOnline: "Sydney and Jonathan are in a rough patch with their relationship, and they have decided to stay away from each other to reassess if it is more important to save their relationship or move on."