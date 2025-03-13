Your tip
7 Year Itch? Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino Facing Rumors Their Romance Which Kicked Off in 2018 is 'On the Rocks' — After She Was Hit by Glen Powell 'Cheating' Gossip and Amid 'Turmoil' of Wedding Delay

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino may be watching their relationship end.

March 13 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, are said to be in the middle of a relationship crisis and are trying to agree on what the next steps should be.

The private couple – who met in 2018 and got engaged in 2022 – have reportedly put their wedding plans on ice, with many thinking they are going their separate ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sweeney marriage
Source: MEGA

Sweeney and Davino got engaged in 2022, but are not yet married.

The wild rumors have been pushed up by claims Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, are not even living together, with the Immaculate actress said to be staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel without her man.

The two have also not been seen publicly together since earlier this year.

An insider told MailOnline: "Sydney and Jonathan are in a rough patch with their relationship, and they have decided to stay away from each other to reassess if it is more important to save their relationship or move on."

syd sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress is said to be living away from Davino.

The source also pointed at Sweeney's blistering hot career, including a biopic about boxer Christy Martin as well as a return to Euphoria for the HBO show's third season.

"Her career is booming, and she is nurturing that," the source said.

They continued: "To settle down now might be the wrong thing to do. Sydney wants a family, wants to be married, but not as soon as she originally anticipated and not as soon as Jonathan wants. So, there is a disconnect between them both."

The insider added: "They don't want to break up officially, but friends fear that is where they are heading. He's older than her and she is just getting into a big part of her life professionally. She has to figure out what is most important to her."

Sweeney and Davino's possible relationship chaos also comes after the blonde beauty was accused of having an off-screen romance with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

Throughout the film's marketing, the stars were seen getting quite close, with Sweeney even jokingly calling Powell her fiancé during her Saturday Night Live episode in 2024.

sweeney marriage

The movie star was previously accused of having an off-screen romance 'Anyone But You' co-star Glen Powell.

Sweeney has also found herself defending her luxury lifestyle, after rumors spread Davino was the one funding it all.

The movie star – who is said to be worth $40million – previously explained: "I'm a very successful, independent woman who's worked really hard. I've accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

She added: "I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We're teammates. We're in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

sydney sweeney bikini shot florida
Source: MEGA

Sweeney also defended herself after rumors spread of Davino funding her lifestyle.

Sweeney has also mentioned how careful she is when it comes to spending money, especially after watching her dad file for Chapter 7 in October 2016.

She said: "I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I'm a huge saver. I don't just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate.

"I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I'm making. But I don't think I'll ever actually feel comfortable."

