Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ariana Grande

Wickedly Different: Ariana Grande Looks Completely Unrecognizable For Grandma Role In New Short Film 'Brighter Days Ahead' — As Friends Worry Over Singer's Health Amid Jam-Packed Work Schedule

Photo of Ariana Grande.
Source: YOUTUBE/ARIANAGRANDE

Ariana Grande looked unrecognizable as a grandmother in her most recent short film.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 28 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ariana Grande's makeover for Wicked has nothing on the shock value of her latest look.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop sensation looked completely unrecognizable as she transformed into a grandmother for her new short film, which accompanies the release of her Eternal Sunshine Deluxe album.

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: YOUTUBE/ARIANAGRANDE

The singer's new short accompanies the release of her Eternal Sunshine Deluxe album.

Article continues below advertisement

Grande, who has recently raised concerns about her health, traded in her golden locks and bleached brows for shocking prosthetics, heavy makeup, and a grey wig.

To mark the release of her short film, Brighter Days Ahead, the 31-year-old shared an Instagram photo showcasing her transformation into a grandma.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana grande dramatic weight loss fame pressure
Source: MEGA

Grande reportedly has friends concerned over her health with such a jam-packed schedule lately.

Article continues below advertisement

A spotlight highlighted Grande's makeup, emphasizing the wrinkles added to her face and hands as she gave a subtle smile in the shot.

In the 26-minute film, the Wicked star took on the role of Peaches – a character she introduced in the 2024 music video for her hit track We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).

Article continues below advertisement

Grande's short film expands on last year's music video, inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, as Peaches visits a clinic to erase her memories.

The film begins with an older Grande in a wheelchair at Brighter Days Inc., where she struggles to hear her name due to a malfunctioning hearing aid.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Inside, she relives and erases memories, including her childhood and pop star moments, accompanied by new songs from her deluxe album.

In one scene, she walks through a destroyed town, encountering a UFO. The final memory features her real-life father, Ed Butera, and her track Hampstead.

Article continues below advertisement

The film closes with a younger version of Grande, exploring themes of love, loss, growth, and the fleeting nature of memory.

It marks a heartfelt conclusion to the Eternal Sunshine album era.

Article continues below advertisement

Grande released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine in March 2024, and despite dropping a deluxe version this March, she announced she has no plans for a tour.

In December, the Oscar nominee revealed while music and performing are important to her, acting currently feels like home – and she’s focusing on exploring other forms of art.

With a jam-packed schedule, however, friends of the pop star have reportedly been concerned about her health.

Article continues below advertisement
radar
Source: YOUTUBE/ARIANAGRANDE

The singer just released her deluxe album and is gearing up for Wicked: Part 2 this year.

Article continues below advertisement

A former colleague recently said of her crammed itinerary: "It’s physically so demanding. I don’t even think your body knows when it needs to eat.

"You're sleeping when you’re supposed to be up, and you’re up when you’re supposed to be sleeping."

They added: "It’s just the non-stop running on that kind of schedule and that kind of level. It definitely takes a toll on your health – it’s that much harder to take care of yourself – mentally as well as physically."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Russell Brand, 'Snow White'

Rachel Zegler Slammed as 'Haughty' Amid 'Snow White' Box Office Catastrophe — By Controversial Comedian and Right-Wing Influencer Russell Brand

Photo of Jane Fonda

Why Jane Fonda Is 'Just Getting Started' On Her Life Aged 87 — 'It's Less Like Twilight and More Time to Kick A--!'

Article continues below advertisement

A source also told us last week: "It's just the nonstop running on that kind of schedule. It makes it so much harder to take care of yourself – mentally as well as physically.

"The pressures of fame are also so much for her now she is too nauseous to get a proper meal down."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

On her diet, our source noted she follows a vegan diet, but "eats the bare minimum by measuring out portions."

They added: "It's not a good look and friends and fans fear she's putting her health at risk."

Article continues below advertisement
audrey hepburn superfan ariana grande disturbing friends
Source: MEGA

Fans fear Grande's extreme weight loss recently is putting her life at risk.

While the actress has worried fans and friends with her shrinking appearance, she claims to be healthier now than she was years ago.

In a 2023 TikTok video, she said: "'There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,' adding how her previous appearance was "the unhealthiest version of my body."

Grande continued: "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.