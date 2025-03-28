Wickedly Different: Ariana Grande Looks Completely Unrecognizable For Grandma Role In New Short Film 'Brighter Days Ahead' — As Friends Worry Over Singer's Health Amid Jam-Packed Work Schedule

Ariana Grande's makeover for Wicked has nothing on the shock value of her latest look. RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop sensation looked completely unrecognizable as she transformed into a grandmother for her new short film, which accompanies the release of her Eternal Sunshine Deluxe album.

The singer's new short accompanies the release of her Eternal Sunshine Deluxe album.

Grande, who has recently raised concerns about her health, traded in her golden locks and bleached brows for shocking prosthetics, heavy makeup, and a grey wig. To mark the release of her short film, Brighter Days Ahead, the 31-year-old shared an Instagram photo showcasing her transformation into a grandma.

Grande reportedly has friends concerned over her health with such a jam-packed schedule lately.

A spotlight highlighted Grande's makeup, emphasizing the wrinkles added to her face and hands as she gave a subtle smile in the shot. In the 26-minute film, the Wicked star took on the role of Peaches – a character she introduced in the 2024 music video for her hit track We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).

Grande's short film expands on last year's music video, inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, as Peaches visits a clinic to erase her memories. The film begins with an older Grande in a wheelchair at Brighter Days Inc., where she struggles to hear her name due to a malfunctioning hearing aid.

Inside, she relives and erases memories, including her childhood and pop star moments, accompanied by new songs from her deluxe album. In one scene, she walks through a destroyed town, encountering a UFO. The final memory features her real-life father, Ed Butera, and her track Hampstead.

The film closes with a younger version of Grande, exploring themes of love, loss, growth, and the fleeting nature of memory. It marks a heartfelt conclusion to the Eternal Sunshine album era.

Grande released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine in March 2024, and despite dropping a deluxe version this March, she announced she has no plans for a tour. In December, the Oscar nominee revealed while music and performing are important to her, acting currently feels like home – and she’s focusing on exploring other forms of art. With a jam-packed schedule, however, friends of the pop star have reportedly been concerned about her health.

The singer just released her deluxe album and is gearing up for Wicked: Part 2 this year.

A former colleague recently said of her crammed itinerary: "It’s physically so demanding. I don’t even think your body knows when it needs to eat. "You're sleeping when you’re supposed to be up, and you’re up when you’re supposed to be sleeping." They added: "It’s just the non-stop running on that kind of schedule and that kind of level. It definitely takes a toll on your health – it’s that much harder to take care of yourself – mentally as well as physically."

A source also told us last week: "It's just the nonstop running on that kind of schedule. It makes it so much harder to take care of yourself – mentally as well as physically. "The pressures of fame are also so much for her now she is too nauseous to get a proper meal down."

On her diet, our source noted she follows a vegan diet, but "eats the bare minimum by measuring out portions." They added: "It's not a good look and friends and fans fear she's putting her health at risk."

Fans fear Grande's extreme weight loss recently is putting her life at risk.