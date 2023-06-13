Exposed: Ariana Grande's Father Slapped With a Slew of Traffic Tickets, Accused of Leaving Accident Scene

Ariana Grande’s father has racked up a not-so-impressive driving record – including a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a RadarOnline.com investigation has exclusively learned.

The songstress’ lead-footed dad, Edward C. Butera, 64, has been nabbed seven times for a variety of driving infractions in and around Boca Raton, Miami and the Florida Keys, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show.

Despite the repeated run-ins with law enforcement, Butera was busted two months ago in Plantation Key for allegedly using a blinding auxiliary headlight on his 2014 Jeep while driving along the two-lane U.S. 1 Highway at 6:30 a.m., according to the traffic ticket.