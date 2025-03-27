Sydney Sweeney, 27, 'Has Called Off' Wedding To Restaurant Entrepreneur Jonathan Davino, 41, Over 'Major Issues' in Relationship

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria star's private romance with the restaurant entrepreneur has "hit a rough patch" and now the pair are is to "reassess" whether they ought to remain together at all.

Sydney Sweeney has called off her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino — and now their relationship is on the brink.

The couple, who got engaged in 2022, is now trying to 'reassess' whether they ought to remain together at all.

Sweeney and Davino, who have been dating since 2018, getting engaged four years later , have not been seen together since January, and she has purportedly been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel since mid-February.

The couple has been at the center of split rumors for weeks, and Sweeney, 27, fueled further speculation by deleting a picture of her and Davino, 41, kissing from an Instagram album she had posted to celebrate the new year.

Sweeney was supposed to be getting married in this spring but she canceled the nuptials as she 'couldn't take the stress'.

An insider said: "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split.

"Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet.

"They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.

"They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress."

The insider added: "A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments."