Sydney Sweeney, 27, 'Has Called Off' Wedding To Restaurant Entrepreneur Jonathan Davino, 41, Over 'Major Issues' in Relationship
Sydney Sweeney has called off her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino — and now their relationship is on the brink.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria star's private romance with the restaurant entrepreneur has "hit a rough patch" and now the pair are is to "reassess" whether they ought to remain together at all.
The couple has been at the center of split rumors for weeks, and Sweeney, 27, fueled further speculation by deleting a picture of her and Davino, 41, kissing from an Instagram album she had posted to celebrate the new year.
Sweeney and Davino, who have been dating since 2018, getting engaged four years later, have not been seen together since January, and she has purportedly been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel since mid-February.
An insider said: "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split.
"Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet.
"They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.
"They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren't having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress."
The insider added: "A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments."
Sweeney has multiple projects in the pipeline, including a return to her star-making show Euphoria, in which she plays Cassie Howard.
She is slated to star in remake of the 1960s Jane Fonda classic Barbarella, and has already filmed a biopic of pioneering 1980s boxer Christy Martin.
The actress also recently wrapped a movie called The Housemaid alongside It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar, and she is signed to the role of Kim Novak in the film Scandalous! about the Old Hollywood icon's romance with Sammy Davis Jr.
Sweeney, according to the insider, "doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together."
The source added: "Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her co-stars. It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan."
In 2023, when Sweeney and Glen Powell were promoting their romantic comedy Anyone But You, they were hit with rumors they had an on-set affair — and deliberately played into the conjecture in order to drum up publicity for the movie.
Powell freely admitted that the gambit "worked wonderfully," as the picture was a smash hit.
He said: "Sydney is very smart."