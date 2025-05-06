Luigi's Celebration Behind Bars: Mangione's Defense Fund Skyrockets Over $1Million on CEO Assassin Suspect's 27th Birthday — As Thousands of Supporters Plead For His Freedom
Luigi Mangione is cutting more than cake for his birthday these days – he's also cutting a massive check.
The Ivy League grad accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare's CEO rang in his 27th birthday behind bars on Tuesday, May 6 – as his defense fund soared past $1 million thanks to deep-pocketed donors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
By Tuesday morning, Mangione's GiveSendGo fundraiser for his legal defense had raised its new goal to $1.5million after surpassing the previous million-dollar mark.
Mangione's legal team previously claimed the cash would be going toward defending him in all three high-stakes cases he's facing.
In the days leading up to his big day, supporters poured in $27 donations to mark his 27th spin around the sun – many tagging their gifts with green hearts in a nod to the iconic video game character, Luigi.
But donations have ranged wildly – with some individual backers dropping as much as $36,000 in a single contribution.
Supporters have been leaving birthday messages, with many wishing him a happy 27th, calling for a fair trial, and voicing their belief in his innocence.
Dozens of shoutouts have further slammed the Justice Department’s bombshell push for the death penalty, with donors insisting Mangione deserves a fair trial.
Mangione is currently facing murder and other charges in both federal and New York state courts – pleading not guilty to all counts in both cases.
He's also facing charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at a McDonald's after a six-day manhunt; he has yet to enter a plea in that state.
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in December 2024 – and when police caught up with Mangione, he allegedly had the murder weapon, multiple fake IDs, and a manifesto in hand.
Mangione insisted he wasn't properly Mirandized, a misstep his defense may use to challenge the case in court.
Mangione appeared in court on April 25 for his arraignment, pleading not guilty.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to state murder charges, which include accusations of committing an act of terrorism.
At the hearing, Judge Margaret Garnett ripped into prosecutors – some linked to Donald Trump's Justice Department – for chasing headlines instead of building a solid case, warning their media blitz could derail Mangione’s chance at a fair trial.
She demanded the message be delivered directly to acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton and Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The scolding came after Mangione’s defense team accused Bondi of using the death penalty push as a publicity stunt to pump up her Instagram and Fox News profile – not to serve justice.
They argued her tough-on-crime rhetoric, tied to Trump's law-and-order agenda, could poison the jury pool.
Legal insiders say Bondi's fiery remarks may not derail the death penalty push, but they could give Mangione's team ammo to fight back in the court of public opinion.
With the country deeply divided – some calling Mangione a ruthless killer, others painting him as a folk hero fighting Big Health – the high-stakes case is morphing into a full-blown media war.
Mangione's trial is tentatively set to begin in December.