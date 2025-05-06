Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Luigi's Celebration Behind Bars: Mangione's Defense Fund Skyrockets Over $1Million on CEO Assassin Suspect's 27th Birthday — As Thousands of Supporters Plead For His Freedom

Photo of Luigi Mangione.
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione's fundraiser has soared above its $1million goal on his 27th birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 6 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Luigi Mangione is cutting more than cake for his birthday these days – he's also cutting a massive check.

The Ivy League grad accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare's CEO rang in his 27th birthday behind bars on Tuesday, May 6 – as his defense fund soared past $1 million thanks to deep-pocketed donors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
luigi fundraiser
Source: GiveSendGo

The website has now set a new goal of $1.5million after reaching the major milestone.

Article continues below advertisement

By Tuesday morning, Mangione's GiveSendGo fundraiser for his legal defense had raised its new goal to $1.5million after surpassing the previous million-dollar mark.

Mangione's legal team previously claimed the cash would be going toward defending him in all three high-stakes cases he's facing.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Mangione could be put on death row if convicted for the murder of CEO Brian Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

In the days leading up to his big day, supporters poured in $27 donations to mark his 27th spin around the sun – many tagging their gifts with green hearts in a nod to the iconic video game character, Luigi.

But donations have ranged wildly – with some individual backers dropping as much as $36,000 in a single contribution.

Article continues below advertisement

Supporters have been leaving birthday messages, with many wishing him a happy 27th, calling for a fair trial, and voicing their belief in his innocence.

Dozens of shoutouts have further slammed the Justice Department’s bombshell push for the death penalty, with donors insisting Mangione deserves a fair trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Mangione is currently facing murder and other charges in both federal and New York state courts – pleading not guilty to all counts in both cases.

He's also facing charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at a McDonald's after a six-day manhunt; he has yet to enter a plea in that state.

Article continues below advertisement

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in December 2024 – and when police caught up with Mangione, he allegedly had the murder weapon, multiple fake IDs, and a manifesto in hand.

Mangione insisted he wasn't properly Mirandized, a misstep his defense may use to challenge the case in court.

Article continues below advertisement
radar t
Source: MEGA

The Ivy League alum stood before the judge on April 25, entering a not guilty plea at his arraignment.

Article continues below advertisement

Mangione appeared in court on April 25 for his arraignment, pleading not guilty.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to state murder charges, which include accusations of committing an act of terrorism.

Article continues below advertisement

At the hearing, Judge Margaret Garnett ripped into prosecutors – some linked to Donald Trump's Justice Department – for chasing headlines instead of building a solid case, warning their media blitz could derail Mangione’s chance at a fair trial.

She demanded the message be delivered directly to acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton and Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Article continues below advertisement

The scolding came after Mangione’s defense team accused Bondi of using the death penalty push as a publicity stunt to pump up her Instagram and Fox News profile – not to serve justice.

They argued her tough-on-crime rhetoric, tied to Trump's law-and-order agenda, could poison the jury pool.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Donald Trump, Marc Ellis

Trump V. Marc Elias: '60 Minutes' Guest Makes Shocking Promise After CBS' News Program Airs Scathing Segment About President Despite $20Billion Lawsuit — 'I Will Never Back Down'

Photo of Donald Trump

Revealed: Donald Trump Announced His Hair-Brained Idea to Reopen Alcatraz Just Hours After Clint Eastwood's 'Escape From Alcatraz' Aired on a South Florida PBS Station

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione defense fund donations birthday ceo assassin suspect
Source: MEGA

Supporters have been calling for a fair trial and voicing their belief in his innocence.

Article continues below advertisement

Legal insiders say Bondi's fiery remarks may not derail the death penalty push, but they could give Mangione's team ammo to fight back in the court of public opinion.

With the country deeply divided – some calling Mangione a ruthless killer, others painting him as a folk hero fighting Big Health – the high-stakes case is morphing into a full-blown media war.

Mangione's trial is tentatively set to begin in December.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.